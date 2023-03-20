Battista: Falcons' Mercedes-Benz Stadium's Recycle for Good campaign to benefit Habitat for Humanity
NFL Network's Judy Battista: Atlanta Falcons' Mercedes-Benz Stadium's Recycle for Good campaign to benefit Habitat for Humanity.
NFL Network's Judy Battista: Atlanta Falcons' Mercedes-Benz Stadium's Recycle for Good campaign to benefit Habitat for Humanity.
Here's the latest Eagles mock draft roundup and the first since NFL free agency began last week. By Dave Zangaro
The NFL Draft is the deadline for the New York Jets and Green Bay Packers to execute an Aaron Rodgers trade, says Ian Rapoport.
Until there is a new development, there’s no real reason to say anything. It nevertheless remains surprising that the Packers and Jets have yet to find a way to bridge the gap in their respective positions regarding a trade for quarterback Aaron Rodgers. Maybe it shouldn’t be a surprise. As previously mentioned, it’s a deadline-driven [more]
The C.J. Gardner-Johnson news was a bummer for Eagles fans, but his agency took things to a whole new level on Sunday evening. By Adam Hermann
The Lions have done pretty well this offseason.
All eyes are on the Bears to draft an offensive lineman or defensive lineman with their first round pick, but when this cornerback fell to them, they couldn't resist.
This free-agent class isn't great, but there are some quality veterans.
At his introductory news conference with the Cincinnati Bengals, offensive tackle Orlando Brown was asked about playing with the Chiefs in 2022.
Uninvolved teams don't see Aaron Rodgers fit for a first-round pick in trade compensation, according to reports from Albert Breer.
More than four days into free agency, no potential suitor has conclusively been linked to Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson. Could the Patriots eventually make a run at him? Former Patriots linebacker Rob Ninkovich recently lobbied for his former team to make the move. “If you’re the Patriots, and you go and you make an attempt [more]
The Bears' big free-agency splash is over, but there are still several available veterans who could fit Ryan Poles' value-based approach.
It appears the Patriots still have interest in DeAndre Hopkins and Odell Beckham Jr., although they're reportedly playing the long game on both wide receivers.
Is there still a chance the Patriots trade for DeAndre Hopkins? The star wide receiver recently followed a pair of New England players on social media as rumors continue to swirl.
The Detroit Lions have created nearly $22 million in cap space by restructuring Romeo Okwara and Charles Harris' deals and cutting Michael Brockers.
The Cowboys will have three free agents visiting their practice facility Monday. Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News reports that running back Ronald Jones, linebacker Travin Howard and offensive lineman Chuma Edoga will undergo physicals and meet with key personnel at The Star. The Cowboys have not signed any free agents from other teams [more]
Who's coming and who's going from New England this offseason? As free agency kicks off this week, here's an updated list of players the Patriots have added and let go so far in 2023.
The Eagles have lost several key starters in free agency but they were prepared for this. By Dave Zangaro
On Sunday, safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson — one of the top available free agents this year — accepted a one-year contract with the Lions. Could Gardner-Johnson have remained with the Eagles? Apparently, yes. Here’s a tweet from Reuben Frank of NBC Sports Philadelphia: “I’m told the Eagles did indeed make an offer at the start of [more]
Cooks has wanted out of Houston since at least October, and is finally getting his wish.
The Cowboys tried trade for Brandin Cooks during the 2022 season. Now they get their man a fifth-round pick in 2023 and a sixth-rounder in 2024.