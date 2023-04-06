Battista: Ezekiel Elliott currently has 'a wish list of teams' he'd like to join
NFL Network's Judy Battista: Running back Ezekiel Elliott currently has 'a wish list of teams' he'd like to join.
The Cowboys chose to let Elliott see his market firsthand, and even as they insist a reunion is plausible, it's more likely they'll go with a younger, fresher and cheaper player.
Zeke in an Eagles uniform?
Roughing calls became highly controversial throughout the 2022 season.
Ezekiel Elliott's reported free-agent wish list includes the Jets.
Ronald Jones played in six games with the Chiefs last season.
Yahoo Sports spoke to talent evaluators across the NFL, and they agreed on key points that will impact Elliott going forward.
