Blue and Gold

The consensus view of Ian Book’s professional football outlook is a career as a backup quarterback, but that doesn’t come without value in the eyes of NFL decision-makers and coaches. There’s enough appeal when evaluating Notre Dame’s three-year starter, in fact, that has led draft analysts to peg him a probable selection in April’s draft, even if he’s not in every top-10 ranking of quarterbacks. With regard to the NFL’s view of him, his final year of college football was about solidifying his stock as a possible backup more than it was trying to prove himself as a potential NFL starter.