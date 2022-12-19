Battista: Despite splash plays, Jets' offense had 'no rhythm' with Wilson at QB vs. Lions
NFL Network's Judy Battista and Marc Ross discuss the New York Jets and quarterback Zach Wilson.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB Tom Brady apparently gave Eli Apple, B.J. Hill and the Cincinnati Bengals bulletin board material ahead of Sunday's game.
After winning the NFC West, where do the San Francisco 49ers stand among the NFL's elite?
Patrick Mahomes was thrown to the ground but no flag was to be seen.
Plenty of blame for the Dallas Cowboys for their loss in Jacksonville, starting with the head coach
Julian Edelman had a stunned, angry reaction to the Patriots' shocking Week 15 loss to the Raiders on Sunday.
Detroit Lions have roared back to 7-7 on the season to climb firmly into the NFL playoff race in the NFC, and now they're getting the love
Trevor Lawrence took a huge step in his career on Sunday.
The Commanders had a touchdown wiped off the board late in Sunday’s 20-12 loss to the Giants due to an illegal formation penalty on wide receiver Terry McLaurin; After the game, McLaurin said that he checked with an official to see if he was correctly lined up on the line of scrimmage and was told [more]
Week 15 in the NFL has been full of awful officiating decisions. Here are the three games that were most affected by those mistakes.
With 39 seconds remaining in Saturday night’s game and the score tied 29-29, Bills running back Devin Singletary took a handoff up the middle at the Dolphins’ 11-yard line, ran toward the end zone, and then purposely stopped and fell down at the 4-yard line. After the game, Bills coach Sean McDermott praised Singletary for [more]
The penalty by Marcus Allen was as bad as it gets.
Coach Kyle Shanahan believes Nick Bosa's reaction to the controversial roughing-the-passer penalty he was called for Thursday night says a lot about the 49ers' star pass rusher.
Raiders quarterback Derek Carr's 30-yard 'touchdown pass' to Keelan Cole was a great play. However, it was not actually a touchdown pass.
NBC Sports Bay Area lists the good, the bad and the ugly from Week 15 of the 2022 NFL season.
Is there still a chance? It's bleak but at least feasible that the Green Bay Packers make the playoffs. Here's what has to happen.
New flip predictions are coming in for 5-star Iowa OT Kadyn Proctor.
Here's where each team stands going into Week 16.
New York Giants OL Jon Feliciano would like a word with everyone who is now concerned with the NFL's atrocious officiating.
When Noah Brown is Dak Prescott’s option for key first downs in crucial moments it tells you why the Cowboys are trying to sign Odell Beckham
After the biggest game of his career, all A.J. Brown could think about was the plays he didn't make. By Reuben Frank