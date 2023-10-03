Battista: Browns have a 'very curious situation that bears watching' 'The Insiders'
Senior National Columnist Judy Battista says the Cleveland Browns have a "very curious situation that bears watching" in regards to quarterback Deshaun Watson.
Senior National Columnist Judy Battista says the Cleveland Browns have a "very curious situation that bears watching" in regards to quarterback Deshaun Watson.
Deshaun Watson's shoulder is forcing him to sit against the Ravens.
Deshaun Watson threw just two passes in the open portion of practice Friday.
This is not what the Browns had in mind when they signed Watson to a fully guaranteed $230 million deal.
The Browns quarterback also pushed an official during the loss to the Steelers, but the league didn't find it worth punishing.
Deshaun Watson could face a fine from the NFL for two unsportsmanlike penalties.
Watson shoved umpire Barry Anderson during a sideline altercation with Steelers players.
Check out our full PPR rankings for fantasy Week 5!
Giants head coach Brian Daboll said the team had not practiced the play live before attempting it on Monday.
Check out our fantasy football rankings for Week 5 of the 2023 NFL season, with help for every position.
Fantasy football analyst Scott Pianowski audits some key target shares after four weeks of the NFL season.
The Giants confirmed on Monday night that they're one of the NFL's worst teams.
Adams hadn't played since Week 1 of last season. He was upset after being ruled out five minutes into his return.
The Steelers are breathing a sigh of relief after QB Kenny Pickett reportedly sustained a bone bruise in his knee.
NC State planned to redshirt MJ Morris this season, but coach Dave Doeren says the offense needs a "spark."
The Rockets general manager found the allegations regarding Kevin Porter Jr. "deeply troubling."
The Bears made a strange decision late in their loss to the Broncos.
The Patriots can't have much confidence in Mac Jones.
There were some famous faces at MetLife Stadium Sunday night, but the most popular with Jets fans might have been one they didn't expect: a version of Wilson that actually outplayed Patrick Mahomes for a stretch.
The Ravens QB turned in a four-touchdown performance against the Browns and the NFL's best defense.
“I’m not a test-taker. I play football.” Indeed, while Stroud is off to a modest 2-2 start, the Texans have been elated internally to see their rookie take command this quickly,