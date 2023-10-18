Battista: Browns' formula for beating 49ers isn't very replicable 'The Insiders'
NFL Network's Judy Battista: Cleveland Browns' formula for beating San Francisco 49ers isn't very replicable.
NFL Network's Judy Battista: Cleveland Browns' formula for beating San Francisco 49ers isn't very replicable.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch the 49ers vs. Browns game.
Deebo Samuel left on just the third drive of the game for San Francisco with an apparent shoulder injury.
Officials didn't have a great day Sunday in Cleveland.
Christian McCaffrey scored a touchdown in the first quarter before he went out to extend his streak to 15 games.
The Browns QB's shoulder wasn't ready even after a bye week.
The 49ers had their first test of the season, and passed it easily.
The Bengals, meanwhile, are at +3500 to win the Super Bowl after starting 1-3.
The 49ers were just too much for the Giants on Thursday night.
The Cowboys linebacker used his weekly show to call out the 49ers, Eagles and the media for not covering their losses equally
Has Patrick Mahomes been playing at his normal level this season?
Jim Irsay was very direct on the point Wednesday at the NFL owners meetings, and told Yahoo Sports what he thinks about the risk factor when Richardson runs.
Uruguay beat Brazil 2-0 in the match Tuesday night, marking Brazil's first loss in World Cup qualifying since 2015.
Check out our first fantasy hockey trade analyzer for the 2023-24 NHL season!
It's no surprise that Verstappen is the overwhelming favorite to win Sunday's race.
The 49ers can breathe a sigh of relief knowing McCaffrey's injury is reportedly not a long-term one
Fantasy football analyst Scott Pianowski explores how some key veterans are showing out as major difference makers in 2023.
Richardson sprained the AC joint in his throwing shoulder in Week 5 against the Tennessee Titans.
Baltimore's offense has been inconsistent as a whole up to this point, but having Lamar solves a ton of that. Plus, the Bills are uniquely equipped to handle the tough road ahead, and fortune favors this bold AFC squad.
At LIV Golf's season-ending event, Phil Mickelson suggested a way for majors to add LIV players without using ranking points.
Murray has not played or practiced with the team since tearing his ACL last December.