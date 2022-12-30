Battista: They need to get the ball in Waddle and Hill's hands

The Associated Press

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) No one should expect Notre Dame and South Carolina to look - or probably play - like they did late in the regular season. The 19th-ranked Fighting Irish (8-4, No. 21 CFP) and the 20th-ranked Gamecocks (8-4, No. 19 CFP) will be without several of their best players when they meet in the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl on Friday. Notre Dame, which averaged 40 points while winning five consecutive games before losing to Southern California in the regular-season finale, will be without quarterback Drew Pyne, All-American tight end Michael Mayer, standout edge rusher Isaiah Foskey, cornerback Cam Hart and defensive lineman Jayson Ademilola.