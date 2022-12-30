Battista: They need to get the ball in Waddle and Hill's hands
NFL Network's Judy Battista discusses the Miami Dolphins offense.
Rookie quarterback Brock Purdy revealed on Thursday how and when the 49ers approached him leading up to 2022 NFL Draft.
NEW ORLEANS — Alabama didn’t have to deal with any opt-outs from its current players, but its depth still took a hit.
Davante Adams and Derek Carr are close friends, and the Raiders wide receiver made it pretty clear how he felt about Josh McDaniels' decision to bench the veteran quarterback.
Kyle Van Noy pointed out a notable difference between Chargers coach Brandon Staley and Patriots coach Bill Belichick that doesn't paint his former boss in the best light.
The Columbus Dispatch and Georgia sports writers pick who they believe will win in the Buckeyes vs. Bulldogs game, and what the final score will be.
South Carolina’s head coach has a pretty firm stance on this concept.
Former Dallas Cowboy Deion Sanders had a few words of advice for this season’s team.
Titans head coach Mike Vrabel sent an email asking for more consistency from NFL officials earlier this season, but he didn’t get what he was looking for from the crew working Thursday night’s game against the Cowboys. Vrabel’s specific gripe on Thursday night was with how officials handled roughing the passer. Titans linebacker Monty Rice [more]
Washington has 11 wins for the first time since 2016 while Texas finishes the season 8-5.
Brandon Aiyuk shared with NBC Sports Bay Area why he encouraged Davante Adams to sit out of Sunday's 49ers-Raiders game amid Las Vegas' Derek Carr drama.
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) No one should expect Notre Dame and South Carolina to look - or probably play - like they did late in the regular season. The 19th-ranked Fighting Irish (8-4, No. 21 CFP) and the 20th-ranked Gamecocks (8-4, No. 19 CFP) will be without several of their best players when they meet in the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl on Friday. Notre Dame, which averaged 40 points while winning five consecutive games before losing to Southern California in the regular-season finale, will be without quarterback Drew Pyne, All-American tight end Michael Mayer, standout edge rusher Isaiah Foskey, cornerback Cam Hart and defensive lineman Jayson Ademilola.
Spending New Years in Las Vegas typically arrives with a dash of chaos. This year, the Raiders brought it themselves.
Teams that fire coaches tend to hire replacements who are the exact opposite of the former coach. And the next Broncos coach needs to handle quarterback Russell Wilson in the exact opposite way that Nathaniel Hackett did. No more special treatment. No more office in the building. No more anything other than being treated like [more]
Are the Eagles better off resting Jalen Hurts for another week and going with Gardner Minshew?
The 1970 World Cup match between Brazil and England looms largest in the English imagination of Pele for many reasons. Perhaps the most powerful is the vibrancy of the TV footage.
The Cardinals Pro Bowler announced Tuesday this will be his final NFL season.
Mac Jones sure is taking some heat this week after his questionable play involving Cincinnati's Eli Apple. Our Phil Perry was on hand as the quarterback responded to the opinions and the fine he received from the league.
The final playoff spots in each conference are coming down to the wire.
There is no easier target in the NFL than Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson right now.
No. 1 Georgia and No. 4 Ohio State are set for an anticipated matchup in the Peach Bowl. Our expert picks for the College Football Playoff semifinal.