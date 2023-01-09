Battista, Baldinger: Key storylines for Giants-Vikings on Super Wild Card Weekend
NFL Network's Judy Battista and Brian Baldinger discuss key storylines for the New York Giants and Minnesota Vikings on Super Wild Card Weekend.
The New York Giants will face the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium on Super Wild Card Weekend in a rematch of a Week 16 game.
In this Giants post game news conference, Brian Daboll says he'll have to do his best preparation of the season to get ready for New York's Wild Card Round matchup with Minnesota.
