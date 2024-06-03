Battery charge against UFC fighter Sedriques Dumas dismissed

The pending domestic violence charge against UFC middleweight Sedriques Dumas has been dismissed.

During a plea hearing Monday in Escambia County (Fla.) court, state prosecutors filed a nolle prosequi (nolle pros), or a formal abandonment of charge.

Dumas, 28, previously faced one count of battery stemming from a Feb. 13 arrest. Police alleged Dumas slapped the mother of his child. Dumas live-streamed his interactions with the police just prior to the arrest on Facebook. Dumas pleaded not guilty to the charges.

“All my charges have been dropped on the DV case and f$u@ everybody,” Dumas wrote Monday on X. “They call me a woman beater to my BM and everything else and thank you to my lawyer Greg Whibbs one of the best lawyer that I have on my team and will always be on my team. Thank you Allah.”

All my charges have been dropped on the DV case and f$u@ everybody. They call me a woman beater to my BM and everything else and thank you to my lawyer Greg whibbs one of the best lawyer that I have on my team and will always be on my team Thank you Allah. 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 — Sd Thereaperufc (@SdUnbroken) June 3, 2024

Online police records show the arrest was Dumas’ 13th in Escambia County since 2014.

Dumas spent 16 days behind bars following this latest arrest while in the middle of a fight camp for a March 30 fight vs. Nursulton Ruziboev at UFC on ESPN 54. Dumas lost by first-round TKO, though some viewers (and Dumas) said an eye poke occurred just prior to the finish.

While an opponent has not been revealed, Dumas has posted on social media that his next fight will take place July 13.

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie