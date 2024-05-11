Batters continue dominance between Hants & Durham

Hampshire's Tom Prest scored his second first-class century [Getty Images]

Vitality County Championship Division One, Utilita Bowl (day two)

Hampshire 503: Orr 126, Prest 102; Parkinson 4-176

Durham 146-3: Lees 71; Dawson 2-57

Durham (1 pt) trail Hampshire (4 pts) by 357 runs

Tom Prest flaunted his significant talent with his second County Championship hundred as Hampshire and Durham’s Division One game turned into a run-fest.

The 21-year-old expertly scored 102, to dovetail with Ali Orr’s day-one century and Ben Brown’s 75th first-class fifty, to help Hampshire to 503.

Alex Lees led Durham’s response on a Utilita Bowl pitch which has displayed heavy spin in patches but has mostly been fun in the sun to bat on.

The opener scored 71 before departing in the penultimate over of the day, having teamed up with David Bedingham to put on a match-high 97 for the third wicket. Durham ended the day on 146-3, 357 in arrears.

Prest furthered his reputation of being Hampshire’s most exciting homegrown batter since James Vince while showing his complete range.

He had enthusiastically reached his half-century on the first evening but was forced to dig in with Brown, as the visitors bowled accurately during the morning. The pair eventually added 72 together.

Prest completed his ton off 161 balls before guiding Brydon Carse to slip two deliveries later.

Brown and Felix Organ maintained Hampshire’s progress, adding 60, before a flurry of wickets ended the innings.

Spinner Organ was the first to strike in Durham’s reply when Scott Borthwick brought tea by misreading a full straight delivery to be bowled, then Colin Ackermann was plumb in front to Liam Dawson.

Lees batted himself out of danger of becoming a victim of the spin and variable bounce with a series of aggressive boundary shots.

But the spell of peril eased and Lees slipped back down the gears to reach 50 for the second time this year in 100 balls, with Bedingham keeping him company.

He was adjudged leg-before to Dawson with the seventh from last ball of the day, with Hampshire the only side who could realistically win this game.

Report supplied by ECB Reporters' Network.