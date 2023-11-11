Battered Shedeur Sanders putting up big numbers despite sack issues

The Colorado Buffaloes football program has lost three in a row and has an outside shot at becoming bowl eligible. Quarterback Shedeur Sanders has taken an absolute beating behind a rough offensive line, and head coach Deion Sanders has stressed the importance of better OL play again and again this season.

Even though Shedeur Sanders is the most-sacked quarterback in the Football Bowl Subdivision, he is still putting up huge numbers. Here’s what Brent Schrotenboer of USA TODAY Sports wrote about Colorado’s battered QB:

In the meantime, Shedeur Sanders has pulled off a statistical performance for the ages as measured by success in the face of physical beatdowns. Despite being the most-sacked quarterback in major college football (45 times), he ranks second nationally in passing yards per game (320.2) and 11th in completion percentage (70.1%).

Shedeur Sanders has done surprisingly well despite his offensive line’s issues. ESPN analyst Justin Reid even ranked him as the No. 3 QB on his latest 2024 NFL draft hot board, so there is a lot to like about his play.

