Battered No. 5 Cadillac rallies for victory in the Twelve Hours of Sebring despite damage

Nate Ryan
·4 min read
Overcoming collisions caused by two rival contenders, Sebastien Bourdais drove the No. 5 Cadillac of JDC-Miller Motorsports to victory Saturday in the Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring.

Bourdais scooted away on a restart with 19 minutes remaining and fended off a furious charge by runner-up Harry Tincknell, who was trying to deliver a second consecutive Sebring victory for the No. 55 Mazda.

Kamui Kobayashi finished third in the No. 48 Ally Cadillac, but the car likely will be relegated to the back of the DPi class because of a drive time infraction, putting Dane Cameron in the final podium position with the No. 60 Meyer Shank Acura.

“If you want to look why (the victory was) improbable, the rear wing is missing,” Bourdais told NBCSN pit reporter Kevin Lee. “After the restart, I lost the rear element, and the center of pressure shifted about 6-8 percent forward. I thought I was going to crash it going into the last corner. And I had no idea I’d be able to drive it. I just hung in there.

“Man that thing was so quick, then I thought we lost it becuase the rear wing was gone.”

The victory by the all-French driver lineup of Bourdais, Tristan Vautier and Loic Duval in the 69th edition of the iconic sports car race at Sebring International Raceway was the first in nearly three years for the Mustang Sampling Cadillac, whose last trip to victory lane was at Watkins Glen International in 2018.

Bourdais and Duval each became two-time winners of the Twelve Hours of Sebring, and Duval was a first-time winner of the endurance race.

After being involved in multiple incidents, the No. 5 Cadillac dropped two laps behind at one point.

“It was not an easy one,” Duval told Lee. “We get caught a few times like in Daytona. At the end, the pace was getting better and better. The track was coming to us. We were able to come back on the lead lap and saved some fuel to fight with the guys at the front. At the end, it was the right strategy, and Seb was on it, and you know how good he is when he feels comfortable with the car.

“I think we deserve it in a way we’ve had so much bad luck.”

There were seven entries in the top DPi division, and every car sustained significant damage in at least one major incident, but yet each took a turn at the front and being highly competitive for the victory.

The first contender to fall was pole-sitter Pipo Derani, who was strong early but lost three laps after the steering on his No. 31 Cadillac broke in a collision with the wall while racing Renger van der Zande (who also blamed Derani)

After making up a lap, the No. 31 encountered more trouble in the eighth hour when Felipe Nasr briefly lost control over the bumps and swerved into the No. 5 Cadillac being driven by Tristan Vautier, who was exiting the pits. Both cars spun, and the No. 31 suffered more steering problems while Nasr also served a drive-through penalty.

The No. 5 already had required a front wing replacement after Duval collided with the No. 48 Cadillac being driven by seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Jimmie Johnson, who spun 15 minutes into the race while passing a GT car on the outside in Turn 17.

After a wing change, Johnson was able to take the lead with an off-sequence refueling, but the No. 48 team got bad news with three hours left in the race.

IMSA officials ruled the Action Express/Hendrick Motorsports effort led by Chad Knaus had violated drive time regulations by keeping Simon Pagenaud behind the wheel for 50 seconds too long during a six-hour window.

The No. 55 Mazda and No. 60 Meyer Shank Racing Acura also had a collision that caused both cars to spin without sustaining damage.

Other class winners:

LMP2: No. 51 ORECA LMP2 07 of PR1 Mathiasen Motorsports

GTLM: No. 79 Porsche 911 RSR-19 of WeatherTech Racing

GTD: No. 9 Porsche 911 GT3R of Pfaff Motorsports

LMP3: No. 54 LIGIER JS P320 of core Autosport

