Battered Giants handled easily by Cowboys, 44-20

The New York Giants (1-4), battered and bruised, were handled easily by the Dallas Cowboys (4-1) in a 44-20 loss on Sunday at A&T Stadium.

It was an ugly game from the jump, but it got even worse through the injuries. The Giants were already short-handed as it were. Then, they lost the three biggest pieces of their offense in Saquon Barkley, Daniel Jones and Kenny Golladay all in the first half of the game.

By the time the third quarter rolled around, it was all Cowboys as they dominated on offense through the air and on the ground.

Here’s our game recap of the 44-20 loss in Arlington on Sunday:

Final score: Cowboys 44, Giants 20

Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Final Giants 0 10 3 7 20 Cowboys 3 14 10 17 44

Keys to the game

The Giants had no answer for the backfield duo of Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard. Zeke took 21 carries for 110 rushing yards and a rushing touchdown while adding two receptions for two receiving yards and a receiving touchdown. Pollard had 13 carries for 73 rushing yards and four receptions for 28 receiving yards.

Despite the entire offense dealing with injuries, rookie wideout Kadarius Toney led the way with his explosive game. He stepped up for 10 receptions for 189 yards but was ejected in the fourth quarter for throwing a punch on Damontae Kazee.

Though they should never be used as an excuse, the Giants suffered massive injuries during the game. They were already without Sterling Shepard and Darius Slayton. Then they lost Saquon Barkley and Daniel Jones in the first half and Kenny Golladay in the second half.

The Giants defense didn’t have any resistance against the Cowboys offense. Dallas pushed across 515 total yards of offense while averaging 7.0 yards per play.

Big Blue struggled in situational football on both sides of the ball. On offense, they were 4/12 on third down and on defense, they allowed the Cowboys to go 8/14 on third down and 2/3 in the red zone.

The Giants started the game strong with two takeaways—an interception off a tipped pass and a fumble recovery in the red zone.

It was over when...

Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott scored a four-yard touchdown on a pass from Dak Prescott to give the Cowboys a 24-13 lead with 7:11 left in the third quarter. It was only an 11-point lead, but that’s all they would need against a battered Giants offense.

Players of the game

WR Kadarius Toney: 10 receptions, 189 receiving yards

K Graham Gano: 2/3 on field goals (both from 50+), 2/2 on extra points

LB Reggie Ragland: 7 tackles (5 solo), 1 pass defended, 1 tackle for loss, 1 fumble recovery

Injuries

RB Saquon Barkley suffered a nasty ankle injury during the first quarter, was carted off from the sideline and was ruled out for the remainder of the game.

QB Daniel Jones was carted off in the second quarter after taking a helmet-to-helmet shot while trying to run a zone read into the end zone. He was ruled out with a concussion.

WR Kenny Golladay was ruled out with a knee injury in the third quarter.

What's next?

Giants head coach Joe Judge will hold a conference call with the team’s beat writers on Monday afternoon before a few players are also made available.

The Giants will return to practice on Wednesday ahead of a Week 6 game against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, October 17 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Kickoff is 1:00 pm. ET.

