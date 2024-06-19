Battered, bruised but not beaten – Kylian Mbappé spotted back in France training

Photos stemming from the latest France national team training session will no doubt be met with relief on the part of the country’s fanbase.

This comes amid confirmation that captain and talisman Kylian Mbappé has been deemed well enough to link back up with the rest of Les Bleus’ ranks.

Frontman Mbappé, for his part, of course set alarm bells ringing amongst not only those of a France persuasion, but Real Madrid, too, earlier this week.

As much came upon the 25-year-old being forced into a premature departure from his country’s Euro 2024 opener against Austria.

Owing to a nasty collision in the Austria penalty area, Mbappé was left grounded, and in evident distress.

After being helped from the field of play with his nose pouring with blood, confirmation was soon forthcoming that the prolific wide-man had suffered a broken nose.

Mbappé’s participation for the remainder of the Euros, in turn, was thrown somewhat up in the air, with some having pointed towards the departing PSG man as being all set to go under the knife.

In the end, however, this did not prove the case.

And, as alluded to above, on Wednesday, yet further positive news regarding Mbappé’s wellbeing has come to the fore.

France’s skipper was spotted back on the training pitch, playing his part in a series of individual drills.

His status to face the Netherlands on Friday remains unclear, but Mbappé’s demeanour this afternoon certainly appears to bode well when it comes to his prospects for the weeks ahead.

Kylian Mbappé back in France training 🤕 pic.twitter.com/SdhrtodRCc — B/R Football (@brfootball) June 19, 2024

Conor Laird | GSFN