Battered and bloodied, Muldoon helps West Boylston stay undefeated heading into playoffs

UPTON — As Connor Muldoon walked off the field Saturday afternoon, the West Boylston football player had blood dripping from his face.

Battered and bloodied — with an open cut between his eyebrows — following a hard-nosed battle with host Blackstone Valley Tech, the do-it-all running back and defensive back was admittedly exhausted and in need of a “nice cold shower and some food.”

Well, thanks to two touchdowns on offense and a critical interception on defense, Muldoon more than earned his request by leading the visiting Lions to a 20-0 victory over Valley Tech.

“He’s a huge part of this team,” West Boylston senior Jamie McNamara said of Muldoon. “Running the ball hard, catching the ball, making tackles; that’s just how he plays and that’s why we win.”

West Boylston's Jake Arcand, left, congratulates teammate Connor Muldoon after he scored a touchdown during Saturday's win at Valley Tech.

With the win, West Boylston moves to 8-0 on the regular season and all but wraps up a No. 1 seed in the Division 8 MIAA playoffs. The Beavers fall to 4-3 with the loss.

“We want to go out there and win every game and that’s what we’ve been doing so far so we want to continue that in the playoffs,” Muldoon said. “It was a physical game, but we pushed through and we won the game.”

Lions face stiffest test of season in shut out of Beavers

After West Boylston fumbled the ball away on its first play from scrimmage on Saturday, BVT found itself inside the Lions’ red zone with a good chance to take momentum.

But a Beavers pass attempt into the end zone on their second play from scrimmage bounced off a wide receiver’s hands and into the arms of Muldoon — who ran the ball back to the 50-yard line. A few minutes later, West Boylston senior Jackson Carmanica scored on a 2-yard TD run to give the Lions an 8-0 lead following a successful 2-point conversion run from QB Luke Foley.

“We left a lot of plays out there today,” BVT head coach Anthony Landini said. “It hurts. That team is too good for us to come back from that.”

On the first play of the second quarter, the Lions faced a big fourth-and-1 from the Beavers’ 37-yard line and picked up the first down on a 3-yard run from McNamara. A few plays later, Muldoon broke free for a big rush up the left sideline that landed the Lions at the BVT two-yard line before Muldoon rushed in from two yards out to extend his team’s lead to 14-0 with 11:05 to play in the first half.

Muldoon proceeded to throw up on the field, however, before scurrying off to the sideline to catch his breath.

“He’s an unselfish player and as you can see he puts it all out there for the team,” Foley said. “He’s playing even when he’s throwing up or getting poked in the eyes. So it’s great to have a guy like that.”

Muldoon returned to the game on defense just a few minutes later before he hauled in a 48-yard TD pass from Foley — the Lions’ second pass attempt of the game — to secure the last points of the contest and a 20-0 lead for West Boylston heading into halftime.

“(Muldoon is) tough as hell,” West Boylston head coach Mike Ross said. “He’s got breakaway speed, he’s got everything we want and he plays defense the whole time. He’s just an exceptional player.”

West Boylston quarterback Luke Foley shovel passes versus Blackstone Valley Tech,

West Boylston hopes to make journey back to Gillette

Over eight weeks, West Boylston has outscored opponents 355 to 73.

The victory over Valley Tech marks the first time all season that the Lions scored less than 42 points in a game. Yet, getting to play a physical Beavers team — that had won four straight prior to Saturday’s loss — and competing for a full 48 minutes was a good test for the Lions heading into the playoffs.

“This is always the toughest game of the year for us and this year was tough,” Ross said. “They play hard, they’re physical, they’re us. We look in the mirror and we see them and they look in the mirror they see us.

West Boylston's Connor Muldoon rushes ahead of Blackstone Valley Tech's Tyler Clare,

“We have a lot of respect for them and they have a lot of respect for us. It’s a good game.”

A year after winning a Division 7 Super Bowl, West Boylston finds itself in the driver’s seat, again, to another title. Now playing in Div. 8, the Lions hope to follow a similar path to Gillette Stadium this fall.

“It’s not going to be easy,” Ross said. “We got a bullseye on our back. Everyone knows we’re pretty good and they’re going to come after us. So that’s where we are.”

FINAL: West Boylston 20, BVT 0



The Lions take care of business and wrap up the regular season slate (not counting Thanksgiving) with an 8-0 record.



Where West Boylston found itself following Saturday’s game was in need of some rest and hydration. In their toughest battle of the season to date, the Lions left Upton with their perfect record still intact. So what’s next for West Boylston?

“Gatorade, water, stretching,” Caramanica said.

Said Foley: “Probably a nice ice bath.”

“Ice bath. Lots of water. Sleep,” McNamara concluded.

And just like Connor Muldoon, the whole lot of Lions deserve it.

