Battered Bayern find it hard to generate optimism for Arsenal date

Bayern Munich have had good results against Arsenal in the past but even their board member for sport, Max Eberl, has admitted that a domestic crisis leaves no room for optimism ahead of their Champions League quarter-final duel.

Bayern visit the Emirates Stadium on Tuesday in the wake of back-to-back Bundesliga defeats against Borussia Dortmund and Heidenheim, and have effectively lost the title race to runaway leaders Bayer Leverkusen.

The Gunners by contrast sit top of the Premier League in a thrilling title duel with Liverpool and Manchester City.

Bayern thrashed Arsenal 5-1 in their last three meetings several years ago, and beat them three times in the last 16 of the elite event between 2013 and 2017.

But asked after the 3-2 defeat against Heidenheim what made him positive for latest meeting, Eberl admitted: "I can't think of much at the moment."

Eberl said he is also not sure whether the European event as their last title chance this term will lead to an automatic performance boost to avoid a fourth straight quartzer-final exit.

"Hoping that this is now Arsenal, this is now the Champions League and we're going to pull together, that's just not going to work," he said.

The only positive Eberl has seen is that goalkeeper Manuel Neuer and winger Leroy Sane are returning from injury in time for the first-leg match, with the return date next week in Munich.

Veteran forward Thomas Müller meanwhile said that "we will give our all" although "we don't have the punch in many moments right now to deliver results. But we still have the Champions League."