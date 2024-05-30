Batter Smeed extends Somerset deal

Will Smeed helped Somerset win last year's T20 Blast and reach the final of the 2021 competition [Rex Features]

Somerset batter Will Smeed has signed a two-year contract extension to keep him at Taunton until the end of 2026.

The 22-year-old has played 52 Twenty20 matches for the club since his debut in 2020, and signed professional terms a year later.

He has gone on to score 1409 runs for the club in the 20-over format with a strike-rate of 152.15.

In 2022 he became the first player to score a century in The Hundred while playing for Birmingham Phoenix.

"Since becoming a professional, Will has demonstrated that he is an exceptionally talented cricketer, and in a short space of time has gained a significant amount of experience through domestic and global opportunities for someone so young," said Somerset director of cricket Andy Hurry.

"His performances at the top of the order give our innings tremendous impetus and that is such an important part of our success and requirements in white ball competitions.

"We are excited to play a key role in Will's continued development and to seeing him being a key player of our limited-overs cricket for many years to come."