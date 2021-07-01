Batter up! Nick Offerman joins Amazon's A League Of Their Own reboot series

Nick Offerman

What a home run with this casting. Nick Offerman has joined the cast of Amazon’s A League of Their Own reboot series. Offerman will play Casey “Dove” Porter, a benched MLB pitcher who takes on the role of coach for the Rockford Peaches.

According to the streamer, the series will stay true to “the joyful spirit of Penny Marshall’s beloved classic, while widening the lens to tell the story of an entire generation of women who dreamed of playing professional baseball. The show takes a deeper look at race and sexuality, following the journey of a whole new ensemble of characters as they carve their own paths towards the field, both in the League and outside of it.”

Amazon’s A League Of Their Own is a long-developed project co-created by Mozart In The Jungle’s Will Graham and Broad City’s Abbi Jacobson. Jacobson will star in A League of Their Own with Chanté Adams (Roxanne Roxanne), D’Arcy Carden (The Good Place), Gbemisola Ikumelo (Brain In Gear), Kelly McCormack (The Neddeaus of Duqesne Island), Roberta Colindrez, and Priscilla Delgado. The 1992 film famously starred Geena Davis, Madonna, Lori Petty, and Rosie O’Donnell as the Rockford Peaches.

In the original Penny Marshall film, Tom Hanks played coach Jimmy Dugan, who is loosely based on professional baseball player Jimmie Foxx. Offerman’s character description reads, “Porter is an ex-Cubs pitcher brought in to coach the Rockford Peaches, most famous because his forkball killed a dove in mid-air in the middle of a game. Inspiring and charismatic, Dove was thought to be the next big MLB star, but blew his arm out after three years. Now he’s looking to make his comeback by making the Peaches into champions.”

Offerman is most known for his role as Ron Swanson in Parks & Recreation. He will also appear in Hulu’s Pam & Tommy and Netflix’s Colin In Black & White.