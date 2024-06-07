Bats power Saegertown to semifinal berth

HARMONY — Saegertown's baseball team advanced to the semifinals of the PIAA Class 1A state tournament with an 11-0 rout of Bishop Carroll on Thursday at Seneca Vally High School. Saegertown won in five innings via mercy rule. The Panthers played a complete team game and it showed in each inning as the bats and pitching drove Saegertown over the edge.

Blake Burchill got the start for Saegertown on the mound and made life difficult for the Huskies at the plate. Burchill pitched all five innings, allowing two hits and striking out four while walking none.

"We had a really good game last time so that brought the momentum over," said Burchill. "They got a leadoff hit in the first and I thought it was going to be a long game. But I settled in and we got through the inning."

Saegertown came out swinging in the first, making good contact on the ball. Unfortunately, the ball just didn't go where the Panthers wanted it. That changed in the second when DeMarcus Manning took a ball for a ride to left field for a solo home run, the spark Saegertown needed to ignite the offense.

"He (Manning) has been locked in lately," said Saegertown head coach Nick Leslie. "It's fantastic to see. That sparked us on offense and I think we needed that early on. That first inning their pitcher was changing his speeds and we had some bad swings. Manning went up there and set the tone."

The rest of the offense followed up Manning's example, scoring three runs in the third and five in the fourth, as Manning hit a double to score three more runs.

"I was just thinking cut the ball in half look for the fastball and hunt it. Put a good swing on it," said Manning.

Manning, Luke Young and Wyatt Burchill led the Saegertown offense. Manning went 3-for-4 at the plate, driving in four runs. Young went 2-for-2, driving in three RBIs. Wyatt Burchill went 1-for-3 at the plate, driving in two. Blake Burchill and Blake Leslie drove in one run apiece.

"We really hit the ball today," said Leslie. "We hit the ball with guys on as well and that makes life pretty easy. We played well, we came out and we executed the game plan."

With how the Panthers were hitting, Blake Burchill's only job was to not give up multiple runs. But, he went beyond that giving up two hits.

"We got good pitching," said Leslie. "He's (Blake) done a great job all year. This freshman class, they have a very high baseball IQ and aptitude for the game. Blake is probably at the top of that class right now, but they've all done a fantastic job this year. We've leaned on them and they have risen to the occasion."

The Panthers' defense flashed some leather as well, making several great plays to keep runners off the bases, not allowing baserunners to disrupt Blake Burchill's rhythm. Bishop Carroll had some opportunities to score runs, including getting a runner on third base in the first inning. But, a good throw from Levi Gardner in right field kept the runner from tagging up to score. That play allowed Saegertown to take the lead in the second.

Now 20-3 on the season, Saegertown advanced to the semifinal round of states. where they will face UPDATE

"I had an opportunity at the WPIAL finals to watch Bishop Canevin and Eden play. Eden is going to be formidable," said Leslie. "Their pitching staff is very good, they've got some arms. They're athletic, and they will be a big challenge for us. Avella will be a tough opponent as well."

With tough games ahead, Saegertown need to stay prepared.

"We have a team motto," said Manning. "Keep that baggage on the bus. I think that motto helped us out today and will in the future."

------------

Saegertown (11)

(AB-R-H-BI) L. Gardner 4-2-2-0, Young 2-1-2-3, B. Burchill 3-2-1-1, W. Burchill 3-1-1-2, Leslie 2-1-1-1, Manning 4-1-3-4, Shaffer 3-0-1-0, Jordan 3-1-1-0, E. Gardner 1-2-1-0. Totals 25-11-13-11.

Bishop Carroll (0)

(AB-R-H-BI) Repko 2-0-1-0, Gillin 2-0-0-0, Casses 2-0-0-0, Myers 2-0-0-0, Mento 2-0-0-0, Sekerak 2-0-1-0, Oravec 2-0-0-0, Gregg 2-0-0-0, Becquet 1-0-0-0. Totals 17-0-2-0.

Saegertown 013 52x x — 11 13 1

Bishop Carroll 000 00x x — 0 2 1

BATTING

2B: S — B. Burchill, Manning, L. Gardner.

HR: S — Manning.

PITCHING

(IP-H-R-ER-SO-BB) S — B. Burchill WP 5-2-0-0-4-0; BC — Mento LP 3.2-9-7-7-0-1, Repko 1-4-4-4-1-3, Gillin .1-0-0-0-0-0.