Bats come alive in Windom's 14-1 win over Worthington

Jun. 6—WINDOM — The Windom Pirates had their best offensive day of the season so far as they shut down the Worthington Cubs in a 14-1 drubbing in seven innings Wednesday at Island Park.

In what was described as a bit of a slow start to the season for the Pirates, a dominant win could be something to propel them forward, especially with some players coming back to the roster.

The Pirates roster features a number of talented players from the Windom Area High School team, whose season ended Wednesday night in the section playoffs.

"It just keeps propelling us forward," said Pirates manager Nick Kulseth about the win. "Now that we'll start inserting some of the high school guys and strengthening that roster up. Our pitching is always going to be solid no matter what, but it'll be nice getting some of those young guys back and getting some role playing going."

The win improves Windom's record to 4-1 on the season. The team started off 2-0 with wins over the Leavenworth Orioles and Heron Lake Lakers.

A scheduled May 15 game against Lakefield was then postponed due to weather before the Pirates lost their first game against Fairmont. Now they are back in the win column with back-to-back wins.

The Cubs meanwhile are now 1-7 on the season and are on a three-game losing streak following their lone win over Heron Lake.

On Wednesday, the Cubs got on the board first and right away. Easton Sauerbrei drew a one-out walk before Kent Lais stepped up with two outs and smacked an RBI double for a quick 1-0 lead.

Luke Gilbertson started the game on the mound for Windom and after giving up that early run, he shut down the Cubs offense and didn't allow another runner to pass.

He also jump started Windom's offense at the plate right away in the bottom of the second. He hit a fly ball that was lost in left field by Worthington's Ethan Meyer. By the time the ball dropped and Meyer got to it, Gilbertson already rounded second base. Kulseth gave him the green light to round third and he easily scored on an inside the park home run.

"I thought it was a foul ball at first because I hit it and obviously looked up, I was like 'ah this is gonna go foul,'" Gilbertson said. "And I started walking out of the batter's box and then obviously I started to kick it in gear and tried to get all the way around."

Through one, the game was tied 1-1 before Windom began to take firm control off the back of the inside the park homer.

"(It jump started us) a lot, after we gave up a run in the first inning to them, you know, it kind of jump started us and got the dugout excited, and we just kept going forward from there," Kulseth said.

With two out and two on in the bottom of the second, an error scored both Brady Espenson and Brett Willaby to give the Pirates the lead. They then went up 4-1 on a Conner Redman RBI single.

Lais pitched those first two innings for Worthington before making the change to Tyler Linder, who came in to pitch the third.

The third inning was Windom's highest-scoring inning with five runs in the frame. The scoring run started with a bases-loaded walk and was followed by a 2-RBI double by Mark Madsen. A Cubs error scored the final two Pirate runs of the inning for a 9-1 lead.

In the bottom of the fifth, Gilbertson reached first base on a dropped third strike before scoring on Redman's second RBI single of the day.

After that, Windom closed out the game with four more runs in the bottom of the sixth. An error scored two of those runs and a Josh Garrison RBI double scored the final two.

Of the Pirates' 10 hits at the plate, Redman led the way with a 3-of-4 batting performance with his two RBIs. On top of striking out four and giving up just three hits through six innings on the mound, Gilbertson also led with three RBIs at the plate.

For the Cubs, Meyer led the way with two hits in his three at bats, while Lais, Triston Sauerbrei, Eli Gaul and Manuel Dominguez each had one hit.

Lais struck out four through his two innings on the mound and Linder struck out two after that in two third innings pitched. Then Eli Gaul came in and struck out four in three innings and then Triston Sauerbrei pitched the final third of the sixth inning.

The Cubs will return home Sunday for a game with the Milroy Irish before another home game the following Wednesday against the Luverne Redbirds.

Up next for the Pirates is a Sunday afternoon clash with the First Nite League rival Jackson Bulls. The Bulls are coming off a state tournament appearance a season ago and are off to a 4-0 start this season. Their latest win was by a whopping 29-6 score over Heron Lake. The Pirates will look to hand the Bulls their first loss as the still-young season wears on.

"It's been a lot of fun," Gilbertson said about the season so far. "Our high school had a great season, so we're missing probably three or four good players that are probably going to start for us coming back, potentially. So we've kind of just been off to a slow start, I would say, but we'll start to get into it here when we get those starters back and we'll get going from there."

Worthington 100 000 0 — 1 6 5

Windom 135 014 X — 14 10 0