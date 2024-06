Bats come alive for P.V. in doubleheader wins over Bettendorf

Bats come alive for P.V. in doubleheader wins over Bettendorf

Pleasant Valley softball had the bats going winning game one over Bettendorf, 14-3 and game two, 15-4.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHBF - OurQuadCities.com.