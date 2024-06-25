Bats 16U take second at BSU

Jun. 24—MUNCIE — The Batesville Bats 16u finished runner-up in the Cardinal Classic at First Merchants Stadium at Ball State University losing 10-9 on a walk off base hit to the Mattoon Hit Men from Mattoon, Illinois.

The squad was led in hitting over the weekend by Zayden Miller with a .500 batting average and .750 slugging percentage. Cayden Drake hit at a.364 average and .455 slugging percentage. Keegan Walke finished the tournament with a .333 average to go with a .556 slugging percentage.

Drake had another big tournament on the hill, pitching 10.1 innings with a win and a save on the weekend. The righty allowed only three runs, two walks and eight hits while striking out nine. Brody Huff pitched four innings, allowed just one earned run on seven hits and three walks while striking out seven. Austin Hodge earned a save on the weekend with his one inning of shut out ball with no hits and no walks.

Defensively, the team was outstanding for the entire weekend, finishing the tournament with a .951 fielding percentage. The Bats were led by Miller with 14 put outs and three assists. Hodge had 10 put outs and two assists. Noah Weigel blanked center field, tallying 11 put outs and adding one assist. Preston Blessing also had 11 put outs.

The squad, (8-5-2) against elite competition around the Midwest, returns to action Thursday through Sunday in the Wood Bat Tournament of Stars World Series at Wright State University.