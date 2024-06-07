Baton Rouge sports equipment business Marucci will be official bat provider for MLB

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — It was announced on Friday, June 7, that Marucci Sports, LLC, a Baton Rouge sports manufacturer, will enter a license agreement with Major League Baseball for its and its Marucci and Victus brands to be the official bat provider of the professional sports league.

According to a news release, the agreement will also offer exclusive rights to use MLB trademarks in connection with Marucci’s Smart Bat products, which feature the implanted Diamond Kinetics bat sensor.

“This agreement with MLB exemplifies the leadership position of Marucci and Victus brands as the premier bat choices worldwide, as they are the top two most-used bats among MLB players and have long been part of the MLB landscape,” said Fox Factory Holding Corporation in a news release. Marucchi is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Fox.

LSU baseball commit Konnor Griffin named 2023-24 Gatorade National Baseball Player of the Year

The exclusive license between Marucci Sports, Victus and MLB will be in place from Jan. 1, 2025, through Dec. 31, 2028, according to a news release.

Marucci plans to release more information later in the year through a collective announcement with MLB.

Lizard Skins, another Marucci Sports brand, is already the official MLB bat grip provider.

Latest News

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to BRProud.com.