Baton Rouge Law Enforcement Torch Run raises money for Special Olympics Louisiana

BATON ROUGE. La. (BRPROUD) — The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries hosted its annual Law Enforcement Torch Run on LSU’s campus Wednesday, May 15 to raise money for athletes going to the Special Olympics of Louisiana.

The event brings in law enforcement and athletes like Donnie Guillory, 45, who is part of the Special Olympics of Louisiana. He said he looks forward to the run every year and hanging out with his friends and law enforcement.

Special Olympics Louisiana is an organization that serves athletes with intellectual disabilities. Guillory said the organization allows him to do many sports he loves like bowling, track and field, basketball, soccer, flag football and swimming.

LDWF Sgt. Dale Wheat and Sgt. Jake Darden participated in the run. They said this event not only helps fund the athletes and gives them tools to participate in events but also provides a memorable experience with law enforcement.

“Some athletes are not able to make it to state games if they don’t have the funding. This funding goes directly to every athlete to provide their uniforms, meals and any equipment they may need.” Wheat said.

He said the athletes don’t realize how much officers look up to them “because they are truly amazing people.”

Special Olympics Louisiana will start this week on Friday, May 17 at Southeastern Louisiana University in Hammond.

