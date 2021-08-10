Batman’s Robin comes out as bisexual in comic’s latest LGBT push

Batman’s iconic right-hand man, Robin, has come out as bisexual.

The reveal was introduced to readers in the newly released issue, Batman: Urban Legends #6, as a “lightbulb moment” in which Tim Drake, the third person to pick up the mantle of Robin, suddenly realizes his attraction to his friend, Bernard Dowd, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

“Ever have a lightbulb moment?” Tim wonders to himself in the comic, written by Meghan Fitzmartin. “Like something out in the ether has been taunting you, teasing you. Like you know you’re supposed to be on the same page as your brain but not everything made sense. People keep asking me what I want. But I couldn’t grasp it. Whatever it was. It always felt just out of reach. Until now. Until right now.”

The young Robin then meets up with Bernard at his home to discuss his new feelings, during which an accepting Bernard asks him out on a date.

“I’ve been doing a lot of thinking about that night and I don’t know what it meant to me,” Tim says in the discussion. “But I’d like to find out.”

Bernard responds: “I was hoping you would. Tim Drake … do you want to go on a date with me?”

“Yeah … yeah. I think I want that,” Tim answers.

It's SO well written, I and a lot of LGBTQ+ people can relate to having the "lightbulb moment" mentioned here pic.twitter.com/BJCMq5BbW2 — Neb | 🏳️‍🌈 (@NebsGoodTakes) August 10, 2021

During an interview with Polygon, Fitzmartin said the comic was not going to put a specific sexual label on Robin, who has not expressed any nontraditional relational views since his inception in 1940.

“I wanted to pay tribute to the fact that sexuality is a journey,” Fitzmartin said. “To be clear, his feelings for Stephanie have been/are 100% real, as are his feelings for Bernard. However, Tim is still figuring himself out. I don’t think he has the language for it all … yet.”

Fitzmartin confirmed, though, that the comic features a coming-out story for the hero.

“I fully sat on the floor of my apartment for a solid two minutes in happiness as it sunk in. Ultimately, this wouldn’t have happened without champions at DC, like Dave and James Tynion IV, and I hope it is as meaningful for others as it has been for me,” she said.

The character joins Kate Kane, or Batwoman, as an LGBT member of the Batman Family, as Kane was introduced in 2006 as canonically queer.

The comic’s inclusivity push was also preceded by the reveal of a gay Captain America earlier this year.



