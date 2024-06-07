Bath's Russell trying to unlock key to title wins

Finn Russell has won one trophy during his career, with Glasgow Warriors in 2015 [Getty Images]

Bath fly-half Finn Russell says he sought advice from team-mate Ben Spencer about "how to win" titles before Saturday's Premiership final against Northampton Saints.

The Scotland number 10 has helped Bath reach their first league final in nine years as they attempt to win a first title since 1996.

Russell, who has 80 caps for his country and another three with the British and Irish Lions, played at Glasgow and Racing 92 before moving to the Recreation Ground, but has only won one trophy during his career - the 2015 Pro12 Final with Glasgow.

The 31-year-old told BBC Radio 5 Live: "2015 is almost 10 years ago now. Obviously I got to the European final with Racing but never managed to win that which was unfortunate but that's sport.

"It's so hard to win titles and I think someone like Ben Spencer, he's won quite a few of them with Saracens, so I've chatted to him a little bit this week about how many he's won to try and get a feeling for what it's like.

"Winning one title is brilliant but having been in quite a few semis and then a couple of finals and not winning them, I suppose I'm trying to figure out how to win them."

Russell's relationship with scrum-half Spencer has been pivotal to Bath's progression this year, with the pair pulling the strings in attack.

They did not know each other before Russell joined up with the squad after the 2023 World Cup, but he said they "clicked from the start".

"The first game we had, we had a small team social after it in Newcastle and I think I had him in a headlock biting his ear, having a laugh, and that was the start of the relationship," Russell said.

"We got on really well. He's a brilliant player. I'd love to see him in an England squad this year. He really deserves that.

"There are not many nines like him that I've played with, I don't think. He's got his running game and I think his kicking is one of the best in the world now - and his management of the game."

Despite being one of the best fly-halves in the game with a world-class kicking ability to match, Russell said he has been learning from Spencer - who previously won four Premiership titles with Saracens playing alongside Owen Farrell.

"He played at Saracens when they controlled and dominated games through their kicking," Russell added.

"For me that's been brilliant to come and see that side of rugby and chat around that, learning how you can play rugby and it's not always having to be running everything or kicking as a second option, a final resort.

"An attacking kick isn't just a cross-field or a grubber through, it can actually be putting the ball in the air and we've got great players to go and get it back. That's been something I've learned from Ben."

There will be full commentary on the Premiership final between Bath and Northampton Saints on BBC Radio 5Live and BBC Sounds.