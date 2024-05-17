How Bath used Moneyball, Eddie Jones and one key signing to rejuvenate squad

Bath have developed into a team that can regularly challenge for honours - Getty Images/Patrick Khachfe

Bath began New Year’s Eve at the summit of the Premiership table but ended it as the league’s festive pantomime villains.

Johann van Graan’s side travelled to Leicester but the South African head of rugby opted to leave a host of his front-line stars at home during a congested fixture period. After the 35-22 loss, amid uproar and outrage, Van Graan insisted he had “no regrets” regarding his selection.

Why? Because, even though Bath had chosen to leave the likes of Ollie Lawrence, Finn Russell and Alfie Barbeary at home, Van Graan’s ‘B’ team still possessed a handful of internationals – Will Stuart started at tighthead and Thomas du Toit replaced him – and a sprinkling of those who had been identified as potential Test players, such as Max Ojomoh, Matt Gallagher and Orlando Bailey.

Even though Bath will probably seal a semi-final on Saturday and could still finish the season as Premiership champions, the 13-point defeat at Mattioli Woods Welford Road might have been as seminal as any match in Van Graan’s 22-month tenure. Bath sent a much-changed side to the East Midlands believing it could topple the Tigers and, but for two yellow cards, who knows? Bath believed their second string could win, something which no neutral observer would have believed possible five years ago.

Since Van Graan’s arrival, Bath’s squad has slowly transformed from sometimes competing on one front to regularly competing on two. Reaching a Premiership semi-final as recently as 2020, Bath have always had a starting XV which could put up a fight with the rest. But in this league, the strength of the starting XV is often irrelevant; it is the depth of the rest which counts.

Bath's squad has slowly transformed under Johann van Graan - PA/Robbie Stephenson

Right from Van Graan’s arrival on July 11, 2022, a rejuvenation began. The former Bulls and Munster coach carried out an audit of sorts and three months after his arrival presented his recommendations to the Bath board.

“The main thing from that was that you need a squad,” the 44-year-old tells Telegraph Sport. “This was not going to be all about just signing big-time players or just squad players.

“You can’t have 45 Test players; you can’t have 45 squad players. You need age, experience, youth, ball-carriers, good bench players – impact players – speed, and guys who can stay in the battle. It’s an amalgamation.

“Before presenting to the board, I spoke to as many people as I could, using my experience and what my eyes had taught me. A coach who I respect a lot said to always trust your eyes.”

Following the advice of that coach – who, Telegraph Sport understands, is Eddie Jones – and in partnership with Oval, the Moneyballers who oversaw Leicester’s Premiership title-winning recruitment, Van Graan and new head of recruitment Rob Burgess identified three vital pillars: ball-carrying, leadership and youth.

“Oval played a big part in assessing our current squad, the strengths and weaknesses, and [founder] Gordon Hamilton-Fairley has been absolutely fantastic,” says Van Graan. “In addition to my eyes, they offered data and insight into where our players sat worldwide. The next bit was looking at the available options, which took some longer-term planning. Then, when the unfortunate happened with Worcester and Wasps going under, Ted Hill and Ollie Lawrence were two players who fit what I was looking for – a ball-carrying loose forward and a ball-carrying centre. After that we signed Alfie [Barbeary], too.

Alfie Barbeary provides ball-carrying grunt in the Bath back row - Getty Images/Bob Bradford

“If you go forward, rugby is easy. If you go backwards, it’s pretty difficult. We needed go-forward at scrum, maul and gainline. Then, adding certain individuals who had been in winning environments or who had specific traits to add. An example: GJ van Velze was someone who I brought in additionally because he had been a captain, an experienced Premiership player, and he understood what it took to move forward.

“Ted was a captain at Worcester at a young age. Thomas du Toit was a prop who could play both sides, a very good ball-carrier, but he was captain of South Africa A and the Sharks. None of this happened by chance. I’m proud of our retention, too.”

Given the salary cap constraints – it is understood that Bath have spent up to the £5 million limit this season and will continue to do so when the threshold rises to £6.4 million – maximising value is crucial. Clearly, splashing the cash on the unique talents of Finn Russell meant compromise in other areas and Van Graan knew that a prop who could play both sides would be worth their weight in gold. The South African asked Oval to find him one. And they did.

Du Toit, aged 29 with 18 Springboks caps, has emerged as one of the signings of the season. Alongside Russell, it might not scream Moneyball, but it is about squeezing out every drop of value, notwithstanding the financial cost.

Thomas du Toit (right) as emerged as one of the signings of the season - Getty Images/Bob Bradford

An expensive squad is not necessarily a good one. Bath happen to have both.

“Value is so important,” says Van Graan. “Why Thomas was so good is because we identified the position and got the right person. Once you get a player, the value lies in the performance. Thomas is the players’ player this season and was voted our best forward. Talking about value, he has scored 11 tries, the same as Joe Cokanasiga, a wing. And it’s not like we’re not scoring tries [out wide]. We are.

“You need balance. You need the right ‘superstars’. I don’t speak of superstars, I speak of players, and all credit to Finn. The first time we met, we were very straight with each other, asking the right questions. I needed another 10 who wanted to come for the right reasons, believing the vision. He’s done incredibly well and fitted in brilliantly.

“But the message from day one has been that it’s not about one player, it’s about our squad.”

Whether at Leicester or in the Premiership play-offs, Bath’s collective is far greater than what once was just a sum of parts.

