Bath secure place in Premiership final after epic battle with Sale Sharks

Bath have claimed their place in the Premiership final against Northampton - Getty Images/David Rogers

Bath 31 Sale Sharks 23

The Rec was awash with former Bath legends; Jerry Guscott could be seen sipping a glass of red wine in the stands, Andy Robinson watched on tensely from the coaches’ box, Stuart Barnes was tapping away ferociously in the press box while England head coach Steve Borthwick took notes ahead of the tour of New Zealand and Japan.

You have to go back to 1996 for the last time the south west club were crowned champions of England, but with the famous old stadium rocking like the days when they ruled English rugby, the manner of this victory over Sale Sharks left the Bath faithful believing those great days are returning as they booked their place in the Gallagher Premiership final for the first time since 2015.

Head coach Johaan van Graan inherited a side that finished bottom of the Premiership two years ago. His impressive rebuilding job has been slow evolution rather than short-term fix and in grinding out this victory against a Sale Sharks side that threatened to pull off another shock after their stunning defeat of Saracens in the final round of the regular season, they demonstrated there is substance as well as thrills.

Bath and Northampton Saints have been the two best sides in the league this season and we are now set for a final that will represent something of a changing of the guard in the English game.

But boy were Bath made to work hard for their shot at glory. It was not until former Ulster hooker Niall Annett burst over from the back of a rolling maul in the final minute that the result was decided. Finn Russell’s penalty in the 68th minute had reclaimed a one-point lead for Bath after Sale had gone in front for the first time in the match with a stunning counter-attack try by Tom O’Flaherty.

Until that point, Bath had appeared to have been in control of a gripping contest after tries by Ted Hill and Beno Obano, with Russell also kicking 16 points. But Sale, profiting from their mauling line-out play, stayed in the game with tries by Ben Curry and Tommy Taylor, while fly-half George Ford’s game management ensured Bath remained in reach before the dramatic finale.

Match details

Scoring sequence: 3-0 Russell pen, 8-0 Hill try, 8-5 B Curry try, 13-5 Obano try, 15-5 Russell con, 18-5 Russell pen, 18-10 Taylor try, 18-12 Ford con, 18-15 Ford pen, 18-18 Ford pen, 21-18 Russell pen, 21-23 O’Flaherty try, 24-23 Russell pen, 29-23 Annett try, 31-23 Russell con

Bath: M Gallagher; J Cokanasiga, O Lawrence, C Redpath, W Muir; F Russell (O Bailey 79), B Spencer (L Schreuder 79); B Obano (J Schoeman 75), T Dunn (N Annett 68), T du Toit (W Stuart 60), Q Roux (E Stooke 66), C Ewels, T Hill, S Underhill (M Reid 58), A Barbeary (J Bayliss 51)

Sale Sharks: J Carpenter; T Roebuck, S James, R du Preez, T O’Flaherty; G Ford, G Warr (R Quirke 58); B Rodd (S McIntyre 60), T Taylor (A Creevy 60), J Harper (W John 46), C Wiese (B Bamber 75), E van Rhyn (T Ellis 79), B Curry (c), S Dugdale (T Curry 46), J du Preez

Not used: L James

Referee: L Pearce

Attendance: 14,509

So it’ll be Northampton v Bath in next weekend’s Premiership final.

We will be covering that match live once again but until then there will be plenty of reaction from this weekend’s matches on Telegraph Sport.

Sanderson, Sale director of rugby, post-match

A little bit numb as I mentioned earlier, in terms of it all ending a little bit earlier than what I believed. Frustrating because it felt as though we were victims of our own demise. Underlying pride, though; it’s a really special group. It’s been one of my most rewarding seasons in terms of what we’ve come through. Games like this turn on small hinges. It was just in the middle of the park, we gave too many penalties away, and then there were two aerial contests that we lost. It was two scores in the end, fair play to them. We will do better; we’ll be here again. We feel like we’ve grown our talent. Bath recruited smartly but we’ve grown ours. I couldn’t be prouder of this group. I’d much rather be with this group than going to the final next week with another one.

Van Graan, Bath’s head of rugby, post-match

I’m just grateful, for the opportunity to perform. We stuck to our process. But today was much bigger than the team. Ultimately, we belong to a club. It’s for the people. When I came here, one of my dreams was to make the people of Bath smile. When the family made the decision to come here, it was a big call. I came here to help, I saw a sleeping giant. I believe in the human spirit. It’s amazing what can happen when you get people aligned from top to bottom. As a coach, it’s all about the players. I do this because I want to make a difference. On days like today, everything is worth it. Ever since I met Finn the first time, there was an instant connection. We were honest with each other. He’s the man for the big stage. Phenomenal today - as were 22 others. We had to get fit first. We did that last season. You have to have a set piece. Thomas, what a signing he’s been. But it’s about how he has fit in. All the signings... everyone fitted into what we wanted to achieve as a group. We’re in a final now. There’s another week to go but we’ll enjoy today as you never know what tomorrow brings.

Three cheers for Charlie Morgan

The victory moment

WOW! @BathRugby are through to Twickenham for the first time since 2015! 🛁🏉



What a game we just saw🤩🍿#GallagherPrem #BATvSAL

Finn Russell to TNT

A credit to Sale. They’re a brilliant team. They put us under a lot of pressure in that second half. But it shows the character we’ve built this season. Even when we were a couple of points down, we knew at some point we’d get a chance. And that’s all we need. There are tough times always in knockout rugby but the belief and trust we’ve built this season was what won it. I missed a couple of kicks off the tee which is annoying as I’ve been kicking well since the Six Nations. We managed the second half a lot better.

Muir post-match

Look at it, it’s absolutely crazy. It’s a sea of blue, black and white. The town absolutely loves it. It’s crazy. The full-time whistle went and I forgot that’s what it meant, that we are in the final next week. To be a few days away from it... buzzing. We didn’t take it for granted that we had the lead. We know the players they have. It was always going to be a scrap. They pushed us until the last minute. We said at half-time, when it was tight, that we were going to grow into the game. We wanted to back ourselves and we got back in control of the game and saw it out. The fans have been here week in, week out - in the dark and good times. It’s a magnificent place to come and play. I love it. It’s going to be a great game next Saturday.

Player of the match

Officially, it was Will Muir. In fairness, he was excellent. The whole Bath back three were (as were Sale’s).

The try what won it

"TWICKENHAM CALLING!" 📞@BathRugby retake the lead and score a much needed try with just 10 minutes to go ⏱#GallagherPrem #BATvSAL

Premiership final

It will be Northampton v Bath, the top two in the league, the two home victors, competing for the first time in the league’s showpiece.

Full-time: BTH 31 SAL 23

Bailey, on as a late replacement for Russell, boots the ball out; Van Graan says a prayer on the pitch; Blackett embraces Russell.

Bath are in a Premiership final, their first since 2015.

79 mins: BTH 31 SAL 23

Bath here, running down the clock with pick-and-gos.

10 seconds to go...

78 mins: BTH 31 SAL 23

Oh, it was on for Sale there! Ford creates an overlap but he finds himself with two front-row forwards for company. The pass doesn’t stick and Russell intercepts, hoofing the ball up field.

Sale attempt to come back from deep but a monster Hill hit cuts James in two, the Sale centre spilling in the process.

That is about all she wrote for a brave Sale showing.

77 mins: BTH 31 SAL 23

If Sale are going to pull off mission impossible, it’s got to happen now.

The Sharks have a scrum inside the Bath half.

CON RUSSELL: BTH 31 SAL 23

It’s two scores. Sale need two scores in five minutes.

05:10 PM BST

TRY ANNETT: BTH 29 SAL 23

The maul is flying, the backs are in... and Sale can’t stop it!

That was some sight, and Annett dots down.

The Sharks’ goose may be cooked.

MISSED PEN RUSSELL: BTH 24 SAL 23

It’s just wide and the lead remains a solitary point.

A sublime Spencer touch-finder follows which Carpenter can’t deal with - another shocking bounce - and so Bath will throw in five metres out.

This could be massive.

71 mins: BTH 24 SAL 23

Penalty Bath as Sale are offside.

The mark is important here... where is Pearce walking to?

Five metres into the Sale half - Russell will surely have a shot after his first-half success.

69 mins: BTH 24 SAL 23

With the Bath attack stalling, Russell has an extraordinary 50-metre drop-goal attempt.

It looks ridiculous, but it really is not far away.

Sale kick the drop-out long.

68 mins: BTH 24 SAL 23

A fairly aimless Sale box-kick gives Gallagher the easiest of mark calls, and the full-back clears up to halfway.

Sale throw in - but it’s pinched by Hill!

Penalty Russell: BTH 24 SAL 23

It’s another sumptuous strike and the hosts have a one-point lead!

04:58 PM BST

64 mins: BTH 21 SAL 23

After a period of kick-tennis, Creevy is penalised for using is hands in the ruck.

It’s on the Sale 10-metre line, to the left of the posts - and Russell is going to have a crack at them.

62 mins: BTH 21 SAL 23

Bath penalty at the scrum!

Looked tight - but it doesn’t matter. Russell gives his side a line-out on the Bath 22.

But there’s a knock-on and Sale will put into another scrum.

A dispatch from Bath

This is getting fun. Sale ahead for the first time and Tom Curry, on for his first game since the end of October, absolutely clattered Bath’s Josh Bayliss. Really interested to see how Bath respond now to being behind with the pressure on.

04:54 PM BST

60 mins: BTH 21 SAL 23

Quirke thinks there’s a chance of a counter but the scrum-half is tackled as he goes to slide through the grubber on halfway.

Pearce rules it as a knock-on, so Bath will put into the scrum on halfway.

It’s getting a bit cagey.

Sale’s scorcher

SALE-ing into the lead at the Rec!🦈



What a try by O'Flaherty to take @SaleSharksRugby closer to Twickenham!🏆🏉#GallagherPrem #BATvSAL

57 mins: BTH 21 SAL 23

Tom Curry has just absolutely demolished Bayliss in the tackle. Some hit. After that, Bath kick down field.

After a period of kick-tennis, Bath decide to attack from their own 22. Muir thinks he’s found a gap, Obano blasts into Rodd, but the loosehead is caught high.

Penalty to Bath - and Russell clears up towards halfway.

MISSED CON FORD: BTH 21 SAL 23

It was tough, from wide on the right.

Will it prove costly?

04:45 PM BST

TRY O’FLAHERTY: BTH 21 SAL 23

Wow! Out of nothing! I was just typing that Barbeary has been replaced by Bayliss and Sale score a worldie.

Cokanasiga knocks on in midfield and Taylor sniffs a chance. He whips a pass wide to Roebuck who gets on the outside of Muir. The wing offloads inside to Carpenter who chips instinctively over Gallagher. O’Flaherty is flying in support and beats Roux for pace to dot down.

Sale lead for the first time!

Penalty Russell: BTH 21 SAL 18

He did his best to miss it, but it creeps over from short range.

Bath lead again.

48 mins: BTH 18 SAL 18

Bath keep it tight, metres from the Sale line.

The maul was effective and the forwards tried to hammer the door down.

But superb Sale defence held Bath up. The hosts were playing with a penalty advantage, however, and Russell points to the posts.

Pen Ford! BTH 18 SAL 18

It’s good, from 40 metres out, and the scores are level!

And Tom Curry is on for his first taste of action since England’s bronze final win against Argentina.

45 mins: BTH 18 SAL 15

Sale penalty at the scrum!

I think it was Obano that time who was guilty according to Pearce, and Ford will have a shot at goal to even the scores.

44 mins: BTH 18 SAL 15

Barbeary knocks on first phase for Bath just inside their own half.

It’s a bit scrappy. It’s a bit tense.

Scrum to Sale.

42 mins: BTH 18 SAL 15

And they do!

Penalty Bath, and Spencer goes quickly. He passes to Gallagher who... kicks on, into Sale’s 22. Why?

The Sharks clear with ease after Carpenter debated a counter.

41 mins: BTH 18 SAL 15

A forward pass from Taylor to Curry gives Bath an early scrum, just inside their own half.

They’ll be looking to get some reward for their first-half power here.

The teams are back out

Can Bath hold on for another 40 minutes?

Do Sale have more in the locker?

We’re about to find out!

Dispatch from Bath

Sale still behind but with all the momentum after scoring 10 points in four minutes. Thomas du Toit has been a pretty perfect signing for Bath this season but his knee could not have been more clearly on the ground in front of Luke Pearce there at the final scrum - the referee won’t get many easier penalties. Turnovers have killed Sale a bit, with eight to Bath’s three, and they actually should have converted decent spells in Bath’s 22 into more tries. Still, a game which looked a little open is now quite tense.



04:15 PM BST

Sale’s second try

We are witnessing an absolute treat 🔥@SaleSharksRugby are matching @BathRugby's every move, securing their second try to keep the score tight at 18-15!#GallagherPrem #BTHvSAL pic.twitter.com/YubqEsy6G2 — Rugby on TNT Sports (@rugbyontnt) June 1, 2024

Half-time: BTH 18 SAL 15

Ford says enough is enough and Sale bank their chips.

That was a proper half of rugby. Four tries - two for each - and this game is finely poised.

I wouldn’t like to be picking a winner here.

39 mins: BTH 18 SAL 15

Scrum penalty to Sale! It’s all going the Sharks way currently.

Du Toit has got the upper-hand on Rodd, but the Bath tighthead is too low and too long and slips over.

Ford kicks into Bath territory and Sale throw in.

PEN FORD: BTH 18 SAL 15

That 13-point lead is now just three - in less than five minutes!

04:11 PM BST

36 mins: BTH 18 SAL 12

Roebuck is away from the restart!

The wing gets well into Bath territory before looking for support inside. Underhill errs on the floor... Sale penalty!

To the sticks, the Sharks go.

CON FORD: BTH 18 SAL 12

That is a proper strike from Ford, wide on the left, and it really does give the scoreboard a very different feel.

A 13-point lead cut to six.

TRY TAYLOR: BTH 18 SAL 10

It’s another maul!

What a weapon this is turning into for Sale.

32 mins: BTH 18 SAL 5

There’s another chance for Sale!

O’Flaherty has a 20-yard dash for the line. He’s away, cuts back inside, and Lawrence makes an unbelievable try-saving tackle. Sale’s wing pops the ball up to Wiese but he knocks on.

Bath sniff a counter with advantage but in the end Russell puts boot to ball and clears.

30 mins: BTH 18 SAL 5

It’s all kicking off!

After making a hash of the restart, Bath clear but Sale launch the counter.

James sends Carpenter down to the touchline, metres away from the line. The full-back’s offload inside is special but the Bath counter-ruck matches it.

The hosts win the ball back and clear.

PEN RUSSELL: BTH 18 SAL 5

What a strike. Russell’s slotted it with ease - there was room to spare, too!

04:00 PM BST

26 mins: BTH 15 SAL 5

No card for Dugdale, but the penalty is overturned. A bit soft, that one.

Russell, from halfway, is pointing to the sticks. This must be at the very tip of his range.

26 mins: BTH 15 SAL 5

Superb kick-chase work from Sale.

There are bodies everywhere - JL du Preez is down, so too O’Flaherty - so the Sharks go to the air. The chase is tenacious and they win a holding-on penalty.

Oh, no, we’re going up to the TMO for a head-on-head clean-out: looks like Dugdale on Barbeary.

CON RUSSELL: BTH 15 SAL 5

A simple one for Russell from virtually in front of the sticks.

And the hosts’ lead is 10.

TRY OBANO! BTH 13 SAL 5

One word for that... oomph!

From the line-out, Lawrence carries powerfully, with Barbeary coming round the corner like a train.

Du Toit has a go from close range before Obano drives over.

22 mins: BTH 8 SAL 5

What a nudge from Muir! A 50:22 for Bath, which gives them the throw.

A beautiful left-footer slid down the touchline, and the bounce was beyond wicked for Ford.

Bath’s opener

WOW! Absolutely stunning try from @BathRugby! 😍



That man again Finn Russell pulling the strings for Hill's try!🏉#BTHvSAL #GallagherPrem

MISSED CON FORD: BTH 8 SAL 5

Both conversions missed but we have a three-point game.

03:49 PM BST

TRY CURRY: BTH 8 SAL 5

It’s a properly meaty maul and Ben Curry, Sale captain, muscles his way over.

Game back on!

17 mins: BTH 8 SAL 0

A scrappy passage ends with a Sale penalty as Dunn knocks on with Ewels in front.

Before that, Bath had made a real meal of Sale’s attack, putting shots in at both the tackle and the counter-ruck - but there were opportunities for the Sharks out wide.

Sale go to the corner...

14 mins: BTH 8 SAL 0

Muir is accused of pushing James in the kick-chase so Bath are penalised.

Ford kicks down to the Bath 22 and Sale will throw in.

MISSED CON RUSSELL: BTH 8 SAL 0

It was a tough one, but Bath now have an eight-point lead after only 13 minutes.

03:44 PM BST

TRY HILL: BTH 8 SAL 0

It’s a corker!

After a dodgy Russell pass, Bath do excellently in midfield with quick hands to send Hill flying down the touchline.

With the hosts in behind, Russell himself runs a peach of a line off Spencer, before the scrum-half chips over the top of O’Flaherty for the blindside to score.

10 mins: BTH 3 SAL 0

Bath get the nudge on at the scrum but referee Pearce tells them to use it.

Spencer clears up field, J-L du Preez knocks on, and that’s a big win for the hosts.

They will put in again - this time inside the Sale half.

7 mins: BTH 3 SAL 0

It’s ferocious at there. Bath are piling into every breakdown and Sale are throwing the kitchen sink at the hosts in attack.

Lots of ball but after Warr is scragged by Russell, the Sharks knock-on on the Bath 10-metre line. The hosts will put into the first scrum.

PENALTY RUSSELL: BTH 3 SAL 0

An easy sighter for Russell.

03:35 PM BST

4 mins: BTH 0 SAL 0

Spencer launches the bomb but Rodd and Wiese block off Cokanasiga on the chase.

Penalty Bath - and to the sticks they go.

2 mins: BTH 0 SAL 0

Finn Russell gets us under way.

And it’s his early cross-field kick that evades Lawrence, giving Roebuck the chance to career up field!

Rodd carries dynamically but James takes a player out at ruck time and Bath win the penalty.

Once the saxophonist finishes his Rihanna rendition...

...we shall kick-off!

To the victor, a spot against the Saints at Twickenham.

03:30 PM BST

The teams are out

And kick-off is next!

Hyron Andrews

We have just been informed that the Sale lock pulled out with a tight hamstring.

With kick-off approaching...

... where’s your money? Let me know in the comments!

03:17 PM BST

A dispatch from Bath

Lovely scenes on the final approach to The Rec - a group of supporters getting in a game of petanque next to The Holburne Museum, followed by genuine fascination from about five people watching someone sand the top of their canal boat down by the Avon. Inside the ground? Building up nicely. A few recognisable faces in here already including Bryan Redpath, the former Sale head coach and father of Bath centre, Cameron.

Sanderson speaks pre-match

The pressure has always been there. Seven weeks ago we talked about it being a do-or-die situation, yet here we are - still alive and kicking. A surprise to everyone apart from ourselves. We don’t want it to end now. We have leant into [the fact we have been playing in must-win games]. We have been playing pressure rugby, knockout rugby. It’s about keeping cool heads and shelving the good and bad and moving onto the next job. It’s the small things that create the ripples of the waves of pressure in these games.

The stand-out head-to-head

There are some tasty match-ups today, but none more mouth-watering than Finn Russell versus George Ford at fly-half.

On their day, both are among the very best in the world. It is worth the admission fee alone.

Last night

In case you missed it, Northampton earned themselves a first spot in the Premiership final for 10 years, showing guts and bravery to defeat Saracens.

You can read Daniel Schofield’s match report by clicking here.

And you can read Charlie Morgan’s piece on how Owen Farrell showed just what the Premiership will miss by clicking here.

Confirmed line-ups

Confirmation that Hyron Andrews is a late drop-out for Sale. Today’s referee, incidentally, is Luke Pearce.

Bath: Matt Gallagher; Joe Cokanasiga, Ollie Lawrence, Cameron Redpath, Will Muir; Finn Russell, Ben Spencer (c); Beno Obano, Tom Dunn, Thomas du Toit, Quinn Roux, Charlie Ewels, Ted Hill, Sam Underhill, Alfie Barbeary.

Replacements: Niall Annett, Juan Schoeman, Will Stuart, Elliott Stooke, Josh Bayliss, Louis Schreuder, Orlando Bailey, Miles Reid

Sale Sharks: Joe Carpenter; Tom Roebuck, Sam James, Rob du Preez, Tom O’Flaherty; George Ford, Gus Warr; Bevan Rodd, Tommy Taylor, James Harper, Cobus Wiese, Ernst van Rhyn, Ben Curry (c), Sam Dugdale, Jean-Luc du Preez.

Replacements: Agustin Creevy, Si McIntyre, WillGriff John, Ben Bamber, Tom Ellis, Raffi Quirke, Luke James, Tom Curry.



Breaking team news!

Hyron Andrews is out for Sale. Ernst van Rhyn replaces the lock in the starting XV and Tom Ellis comes onto the Sale bench.

Andrews “failed a later fitness test” but there is no more information on the injury yet.

Good afternoon!

Hello and welcome to Telegraph Sport’s live coverage of this weekend’s second Premiership semi-final, as Bath host Sale Sharks at the Rec.

By 6pm tonight - unless there is extra-time, of course - we will know who is joining Northampton in next Saturday’s Premiership final. The Saints booked their place last night with a narrow, hard-fought victory over Saracens at Franklin’s Gardens, in what proved to be a swansong for Owen Farrell with the North London club.

Today, however, all eyes are on the south west, where the team that finished second in the league, Bath, host the team that finished third, Sale. Bath have been one of the most consistent performers all season, but in the Sharks they are meeting one of the league’s form sides.

Sale will have to do it without Manu Tuilagi, however. Alex Sanderson, the Sharks’ director of rugby, was saying this week how his club gave Tuilagi every opportunity to prove his fitness for today’s semi-final, but he has just missed out.

“Manu is out there on the training field,” Sanderson said. “It’s a high-grade one injury, so it’s about as good as you can get in terms of injuries - if there is such a thing as good injuries. It’s as good a news as we could have hoped for.”

So, should Sale make the final, it sounds as if Tuilagi might get a Twickenham farewell in English rugby. There was better news for Sanderson regarding Tom Curry, however, as the England flanker is set to make his first Sale appearance of the season from the bench. Curry’s brother, Ben, captains the side.

Bath are virtually at full strength and, with home advantage, are favourites today. As we saw in the final round of the Premiership against Saracens, however, write Sale off at your peril.

All the team news is next!

