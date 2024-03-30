Bath furious as Harlequins forward appears to return from sin bin three minutes early

Harlequins' Irne Herbs should have stayed off the pitch for 10 minutes - Getty Images/Steve Bardens

Bath were left furious as Harlequins’ Irne Herbst appeared to serve just seven minutes in the sin-bin after receiving a yellow card in his side’s 40-36 victory.

The South African lock was sent to the sin-bin after 63 minutes and 52 seconds of what turned into one of the matches of the season.

Herbst should have been off the field for 10 minutes, but television pictures showed him returning to the action after 70 minutes and 51 seconds - a full three minutes early.

Herbst then made a tackle and cleared out a ruck after 71 minutes and 58 seconds as Quins held on in the face of a ferocious Bath comeback from 40-3 down early in the second half.

Bath head coach Johann van Graan told TNT Sports after the game that the club had already reported the incident to the officials.

“It seems like it,” he said when asked if Quins had a player return to the field early. “We flagged it to the referee afterwards. That will be dealt with, so I will trust the process.”

Van Graan expanded on the issue in his press conference, absolving referee Anthony Woodthorpe of blame.

Herbst making a ruck-clearing tackle when it appeared he should have been off the pitch - TNT Sport

He said: “I flagged with the referee after the game but there is not a lot he can do on the pitch, he wasn’t even aware of it. We made the fourth official aware, it was a massive call in the context of the game with the player that came back on making the tackle in the corner. With a yellow card you are supposed to be off for 10 minutes not seven. It is going to go to Paul Hull and I will let the process follow its course.”

It is unclear what punishment there might be if it is confirmed that Harlequins had an extra player on the pitch. England were fined £10,000 during the 2003 World Cup when they briefly had 16 players on the pitch when they played Samoa.

Officials have been in the spotlight over the past week, when audio was accidentally broadcast showing a television match official appearing not to review an act of foul play against Saracens captain Owen Farrell because it had been highlighted by TV commentary.

TMO Stuart Terheege was heard over the hot mic after Harlequins’ Stephen Lewies challenged Farrell, saying: “the problem I have got now is that it looks like Austin [Healey[ has instigated it, because we’re late, so I don’t want to talk about it, OK?”

A review by the RFU’s professional game match officials team revealed that Terheege admitted he had been “disappointed that he allowed himself to be distracted with interactions with the broadcast team and did not communicate his decision to the on-field match officials”.