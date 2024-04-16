Bath: Finn Russell and Cameron Redpath suffer 'significant' injuries

Finn Russell (left) and Cameron Redpath were injured in the same match [Getty Images]

Scotland's Bath duo Finn Russell and Cameron Redpath may not play again this season after sustaining what the club describe as "significant" injuries.

Both players were withdrawn during the 21-15 Champions Cup defeat at Exeter on 6 April.

Scotland co-captain Russell, 31, has a groin problem while centre Redpath, 24, has damaged ankle ligaments.

Bath head of medical Rory Murray did not give a recovery timeframe for either player when announcing the news.

Bath are second in the Premiership with four regular-season games left as they target the play-offs, and ultimately the final in early June.

Scotland play Tests against Canada, the United States, Chile and Uruguay in July.

Russell, capped 80 times, is unlikely to be considered for such a tour, with head coach Gregor Townsend saying he would use a "wider group of players" when the dates were announced last month.

Redpath has made four starts in 14 appearances for Scotland, only featuring sporadically during this year's Six Nations, so is more likely to feature in Townsend's thoughts for the summer.

[BBC]