Bath claim crucial win in play-off push as Johann van Graan makes his presence felt

Max Ojomoh makes a break for Bath at Exeter - Getty Images/Dan Mullan

Exeter Chiefs 14 Bath Rugby 26

There was a time when Bath ruled supreme in English rugby, a formidable on-field force, known as serial trophy winners.

Like all good things, however, that eventually came to an end – and in the case of the men from the historic Roman city, it has been a pretty barren spell since they last lifted the title back in 1996.

A plethora of distinguished players and coaches have come and gone in that intervening period, but despite plenty of huff and puff, the secret of success has yet to be found.

In Johann van Graan, it seems, they now have a studious front man from whom to launch their latest assault for glory.

The South African arrived at the Rec two years’ ago following a successful stint in charge of the Irish giants, Munster. Not quite a poisoned chalice to take on, the 44-year-old is at last making his presence truly felt.

“That’s potentially our best win of the season,” said Van Graan. “It was a terrible feeling coming here two weeks ago and coming up just short. Also, why I say it’s potentially our biggest win of the season, this Exeter team doesn’t lose here. You’ve got to fight for 80 minutes and I’m so proud of the boys today.

“I think we learned a lot from the last game. Exeter play a very certain way and I think that’s the beauty of life in rugby. You’ve got to learn your lessons and we certainly learned a few lessons the last day. Today, we had firepower right across the 80, and I’d say we met fire with fire, so I’m glad we came out on top.”

Having inherited a squad that had plenty of potential, but clearly lacked the killer instinct when it mattered most, the roots of recovery are at last starting to spring into life.

Tackling familiar foes Exeter Chiefs for the second time in a month – the Devonians won the earlier encounter in the Champions Cup – it was Bath who set the tone on a glorious afternoon in the West Country.

No 8 Alfie Barbeary was Bath’s tormentor-in-chief, throwing himself into a series of early heavyweight collisions.

The Chiefs were not giving an inch and having soaked up a bout of early pressure, it was the turn of the home side to try their hand in attack. Full-back Josh Hodge threatened with two trademark bursts from deep, while winger Immanuel Feyi-Waboso was a real livewire on the right wing.

The England international, though, did have a heart-stopping moment when he appeared to collide in flight with opposite number Will Muir.

Initially it did not look good for Exeter’s man of the moment. Crucially for him, however, subsequent TV replays showed his actions were nothing more than full-blooded endeavour to grasp the ball – and the matter was deemed nothing more than a knock-on in the final shake-up.

With both sides continuing to tear into one another, particularly up front, it was Bath who began to build up a head of steam. Given the platform to strike from a close-range line-out, Barbeary attached himself to the back of a maul to roll his way over for the game’s opening score, which was superbly converted from the touchline by Ben Spencer.

The Chiefs looked to respond almost immediately, scrum-half Tom Cairns sniping through a ruck for a score that met with great approval from the masses. Home joy, however, proved short-lived as the officials spotted the actions of Exeter prop Ehren Painter in clearing the pathway for his team-mate.

Bath made the most of the let-off to not only keep their line intact, but then extend their lead on the stroke of half time, lock Charlie Ewels escaping through the middle of a line-out before drawing in the cover to send Spencer scampering over for the converted score.

Whatever was said by Exeter director of rugby Rob Baxter at the break, it clearly had the desired effect, the Chiefs reducing the deficit inside five minutes when former Bath winger Olly Woodburn was on hand to finish.

But Max Ojomoh then extended Bath’s grip on proceedings, capitalising on a mistake to claim a third score, before replacement Miles Reid wrapped up the all-important bonus point when he squeezed over by the home posts.

Stu Townsend’s late try gave the Chiefs a glimmer of hope, but by then the damage had been done and it was Bath who celebrated a priceless victory in the race for the play-offs.

“I’m not saying we didn’t turn up physically today, because at times we played some great rugby and it was a right battle out there, but I don’t think we’ve been quite focused in certain areas,” Baxter said.

“I don’t think we’re completely out of the play-offs, but we were probably already at a stage where we had to have three or four wins to be there anyway. Now, we’re at the stage where we definitely have to have three wins and it could get interesting.”

Match details

Chiefs: Hodge; Feyi-Waboso, Slade, Devoto (Wimbush 54), Woodburn; Skinner, Cairns (Townsend 52); Sio (Southworth 59), Yeandle (Norey 59), Painter (Street 40); Pearson (Dunne 53), Jenkins (c); Roots (Tshiunza 50), Vermeulen, Fisilau. Replacement (not used): Haydon-Wood

Bath: Gallagher; Cokanasiga, Lawrence, Ojomoh, Muir; Bailey, Spencer (c, Schreuder 79); Obano (du Toit 52), Dunn (Faiva 68), Stuart (Griffin 63); Roux (du Plessis 52), Ewels; Hill, Underhill (Reid 52, Bayliss 63), Barbeary. Replacement (not used): Butt

Referee: A Leal

Attendance: 14,933

Scoring Sequence: Barbeary Try (0-5), Spencer Con (0-7), Spencer Try (0-12). Spencer Con (0-14), Woodburn Try (5-14), Slade Con (7-14), Ojomoh Try (7-19), Reid Try (7-24), Spencer Con (7-26), Townsend Try (12-26), Slade (14-26).

