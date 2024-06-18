Batesville Bats 16U second at USSSA Diamond Kings tourney

Jun. 17—BARDSTOWN, Ky. — The Batesville Bats 16U earned a runner-up finish in the USSSA Diamond Kings tournament in Bardstown, Kentucky. The Bats trailed 4-0 going into the final inning before falling just short with a final championship score of 4-3 to the Rawlings Tigers of Floyd Knobs, Indiana.

The team was led in hitting by Zayden Miller with a .571 average and .857 slugging percentage. Keegan Walke finished with a .500 batting average and Cade Simonson had a .333 batting average.

Cayden Drake was a work horse on the hill going 7.2 innings, allowing no runs on four hits and no walks while striking out four. Noah Weigel tossed 2.0 innings, allowing no runs, one hit and one walk with one strikeout. Brogan Buchanan pitched 4.1 innings, allowing two earned runs on six hits and four walks while striking out four.

Brody Huff led the team defensively with 13 putouts and five assists. Austin Hodge had 16 put outs, while Drake gunned down a runner at the plate from right field in the semi-final.

The squad earned a fourth place finish in the Hoosier Cup and will next be in action against the Madison Junior Legion at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Liberty Park. Upcoming action includes a trip to Ball State University for the Cardinal Classic and a trip to Wright State University for the college scout event Tournament of Stars.

