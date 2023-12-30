Bates' near perfect day, and a skid-ending win: observations from Missouri basketball's win over Central Arkansas

Dec 30, 2023; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Missouri Tigers forward Noah Carter (35) celebrates after a free throw against the Central Arkansas Bears during the first half at Mizzou Arena. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

On a three-game skid, Missouri basketball needed a remedy to get right heading into the new year.

Welcome to Mizzou Arena, Central Arkansas.

After losses to Kansas, Seton Hall and Illinois, Missouri handed the visiting Bears 92-59 on Saturday afternoon to improve to 8-5 to end 2023 with SEC play looming to begin in the 2024 calendar year.

The Tigers and Bears played each other close for the majority of the first half. Ten first-half turnovers from MU allowed UCA to keep pace, but Missouri woke up. With a big run to end the first half, and 10-0 run in the second half, Missouri cruised at Mizzou Arena on Saturday afternoon behind a career day from Tamar Bates.

Here are three observations from the win.

Taking care of business

Central Arkansas was 3-11 coming into Saturday's game. The Tigers, at 7-5 overall, needed a rebound after sitting on a three-game skid following losses to Kansas, Seton Hall and Illinois.

Missouri got that bounce-back win in time for SEC play.

The Tigers took advantage of the fact they were just better than Central Arkansas. The Tigers took shots when the Bears decided to back down and give MU guards space on the perimeter. Tamar Bates had 14 points in the first half on 5 of 5 shooting from the floor.

Dec 30, 2023; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Missouri Tigers guard Sean East II (55) scores as Central Arkansas Bears guard Carl Daughtery Jr. (11) defends during the first half at Mizzou Arena. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Notably, Missouri took a 15-point lead into halftime thanks to the defense holding Central Arkansas without a field goal for the last 5:26 of the first half. That continued for the first 2:16 of the second half before UCA hit a 3-pointer and called timeout.

At that point, Missouri was up 19 points. Eventually, Missouri led by as many as 27. There wasn't any chance of a Jackson State repeat happening on its home floor.

Improving to 8-5 was what Missouri needed, and the Tigers got it done.

Bates' offensive breakout

Missouri had desperately needed another player to emerge as a scoring option for the team aside from Sean East.

East, who leads the team in points per game, scored 16 points Saturday. He was the second option to Bates, who was as good as good of a game he's had in a Missouri uniform.

He was perfect from the floor in the first half and missed his first shot at the 15:52 mark in the second half on a missed dunk. He finished with a career-high 25 points on 9 of 10 shooting.

Dec 30, 2023; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Missouri Tigers guard Tamar Bates (2) shoots as Central Arkansas Bears forward UbongAbasi Etim (0) defends during the first half at Mizzou Arena. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Bates' emergence is something Missouri needs for SEC play. Giving East a tier-one option to pass to will open up more offensive looks for East, as well as players like Noah Carter who has been trying to will his way out of a slump.

Most importantly, Bates is scoring on all three levels. He can shoot from 3-point range and from the mid-range, but his ability to attack the basket is something he was brought to Missouri to do and he has been doing more often.

Bates has now scored in double figures in three straight games. Two of those games saw Bates score over 20 points. He'll need to continue that when conference play opens in the new year.

What still needs to improve

The Tigers were fine on Saturday. They did what they needed to do to win comfortably against a team that was clearly not as talented as they were.

But, Missouri still struggled to pull away from Central Arkansas in the first half. That was due to some of the lingering issues we've seen from MU this season.

Dec 30, 2023; Columbia, Missouri, USA; The Missouri Tigers student fan group, The Antlers, show support prior to a game between the Missouri Tigers and Central Arkansas Bears at Mizzou Arena. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

When a team shoots over 50 percent from the floor, that's a massive boon and usually equals a large lead. Because of MU's 10 first-half turnovers, Missouri only led by a possession or two before pulling away thanks to Bates' career day.

UCA also kept pace with MU early on due to some lacking defensive rotations, where the Bears got open dunks when the Tigers either didn't rotate low enough or cheated up too high on defense.

It was encouraging to see Missouri correct these issues midway through the first half.

