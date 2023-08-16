Batavia football's revamped roster aims to carry on tradition: Top players, what to know

Three letters which come up when talking about the 2023 Batavia Blue Devils, and in this order: N-E-W.

There is a new starting quarterback, as Bronx Buchholz is following Ja'Vin McFollins, the 2022 Democrat and Chronicle All-Greater Rochester Football Small Schools Player of the Year, into the position.

Alex Veltz is the new coach in charge of the team, following Brennan Briggs, who probably will be inducted into the Section V Football Hall of Fame someday. The Blue Devils repeated as sectional champions in Class B last season, taking their sixth title since 2014.

There will be new faces at other positions on the field, or a strong chance that person is in a spot that is new to them.

"We are going to look different," Veltz said. "The strengths of the guys on our team are different than what we have had recently."

Sheldon Siverling and Brian Calderon, two linemen, could be among the best Blue Devils players. Siverling, a junior, is entering his third varsity season. Calderon was a starter on Batavia's offensive line last season, and is also expected to play at the line of scrimmage on defense.

There is a new one-two combination of running backs with junior Zailen Griffin and senior Mekhi Fortes, who moved around to different positions in 2022. The elusive Griffin and more powerful Fortes did get carries during decisive wins.

Buchholz, a junior, had the same experience at quarterback, but was on the field a lot as a starting linebacker/defensive end for Batavia. He also played quarterback in youth football and on the Batavia junior varsity as a freshman.

"This has been something we've been working towards, it's one of his goals," Veltz said.

Batavia football at a glance

Batavia players celebrate the team's 20-8 win over Iroquois during the 2022 Class B state tournament quarterfinal.

Head coach: Alex Veltz

Classification: B

Last season’s record: 12-1, Section V Class B champion lost to Maine-Endwell, state semifinals.

Last Section V championship: Won the last two Class B sectional titles.

Batavia football schedule for 2023 season

Saturday, Sept. 2 : Norwich (Section IV) at Colgate University, 5 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 8 : vs. Wayne, 7 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 15 : at Honeoye Falls-Lima, 7 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 22 : vs. Monroe, 7 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 29 : vs. Vertus, 7 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 6 : at Geneva, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 14 : vs. Rochester Prep, 1 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 20: at Dansville/Wayland-Cohocton, 7 p.m.

Marquee matchups for Batavia

Batavia wide receiver Cole Grazioplene (6) pulls in this touchdown pass over Monroe's Terrence Nichols (10) in the first quarter during their Section V football Class B championship game Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022 at SUNY Brockport.

There are two games to circle, based on recent seasons. Those matchups are back-to-back, at Honeoye Falls-Lima in Week 3 and then a home game against Monroe. Batavia, Monroe and HF-L are the teams the other Class B teams in Section V are trying to catch.

HF-L should have an above-average high school passing offense. Batavia defeated Monroe 14-8 in the Section V Class B final after scoring a touchdown on the last play from scrimmage. Batavia's season-opener is at Colgate University, against Norwich, a team that finished 7-4 in the Binghamton area.

Batavia top returning players

Blue Devil Sheldon Siverling (65) waves the team flag in celebration after defeating HFL. Photo: Christopher Cecere

LB Bronx Buchholz, OG Brian Calderon, WR Cole Grazioplene, OT/DT Sheldon Siverling

A look back: Batavia football

This article originally appeared on Rochester Democrat and Chronicle: Batavia football 2023 schedule, top players, preview for Blue Devils