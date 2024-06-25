He was a bat boy for the 1982 Milwaukee Brewers, and he just led the Florida Panthers to the Stanley Cup

Bill Zito, who grew up in Whitefish Bay and played hockey at University School of Milwaukee, was named the Florida Panthers general manager in 2020 and was promoted to president of hockey operations this April.

Bill Zito, the president of hockey operations for the Florida Panthers, watched his team win its first NHL championship on Monday with a 2-1 win over Edmonton in Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final, and there were surely some interested onlookers in his hometown of Whitefish Bay.

Zito, 59, who also happened to be a bat boy for the 1982 Milwaukee Brewers, has been one of the driving forces of back-to-back appearances in the finals. Now, the franchise that was launched in 1993-94 has its first Stanley Cup.

Zito played hockey at University School of Milwaukee during his high-school days, but he also had a heart for baseball. He got the opportunity to serve as bat boy after befriending the daughters of Brewers general manager Harry Dalton, and he happened to be working the job during the franchise's lone World Series appearance.

Florida Panthers GM Bill Zito walks off the field with then-Milwaukee Brewers manager Craig Counsell, a childhood acquaintance, after throwing out a first pitch last year at American Family Field.

Dalton encouraged Zito to enter the world of scouting.

"He was really kind to me and gave me lots of good advice," Zito recalled of Dalton last year when he threw out the first pitch at a Brewers game. "He'd say, 'You're not going to play in the big leagues, why don't you stay in the game and scout?' I said, I know more about hockey. He said, 'I remember the conversations, there's no way you know more about hockey. I'm here every day (hearing you talk about baseball).' He really encouraged me and helped explain a lot of why scouting is so important. He was just a wonderful, kind, very smart guy."

"He was a good guy, great kid, hard worker," Brewers home clubhouse manager Tony Migliacco said. "He was good at sports, a pretty good hockey player for USM and that sport sure served him well. … It was a smaller group of clubhouse attendants then, also younger back then. Staffs were smaller, but it was more of an intimate group."

After the Panthers reached the Stanley Cup Finals last year, Zito earned a promotion and extension with the franchise. Zito's boldest stroke was to engineer a trade for Matthew Tkachuk from Calgary and sign him to an eight-year extension before 2023, and Zito also gets credit for the huge waiver claim of defenseman Gustav Forsling (who was later given his own massive extension), trading for 2024 leading scorer Sam Reinhart, signing center Carter Verhaeghe and adding head coach Paul Maurice.

