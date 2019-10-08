Bastian Schweinsteiger: World Cup winning former Manchester United midfielder retires from football

Bastian Schweinsteiger has retired from football: Getty

Former Bayern Munich and Manchester United midfielder Bastian Schweinsteiger has announced his retirement from football aged 35.

Schweinsteiger came through the academy at Bayern Munich, and made over 500 appearances for the Bavarian club, winning eight Bundesliga titles, seven German Cups and the Champions League before moving to Manchester United in 2015 where he won the FA Cup under Louis Van Gaal.

The decorated German has been plying his trade with Chicago Fire since 2017 and will now hang up his boots at the end of the current MLS season.

Schweinsteiger retires with 121 caps for the German national team, having played an instrumental role in the teams 2014 World Cup triumph.

In a letter posted on his twitter page, the 35 year-old said: “Dear Fans, the time has now come, and I will be finishing my active career at the end of this season. I would like to thank you both, you and my teams FC Bayern, Manchester United and Chicago Fire and the German National Team.

“You made this unbelievable time possible for me. Saying goodbye as an active player makes me feel a little nostalgic, but I am also looking forward to the exciting challenges that await me soon.

“Many, many thanks for the time we have spent together, I will always have a place for you in my heart. Yours, Basti.”

As Chicago Fire failed to reach this season’s play-offs Schweinsteiger played his last ever game in the team’s 5-2 victory over Orlando City on Sunday.