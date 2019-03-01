Bassey carries W. Kentucky past UAB 73-67

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) -- Charles Bassey had 18 points and 13 rebounds to carry Western Kentucky to a 73-67 win over UAB on Thursday night.

Taveion Hollingsworth had 17 points for Western Kentucky (17-12, 10-6 Conference USA). Josh Anderson added 13 points. Jared Savage had 12 points and seven rebounds for the visiting team.

Lewis Sullivan had 16 points for the Blazers (17-12, 9-7). Zack Bryant added 13 points and six assists. Makhtar Gueye had 10 points.

The Hilltoppers evened the season series against the Blazers with the win. UAB defeated W. Kentucky 68-60 on Feb. 16. W. Kentucky plays Southern Miss at home on Sunday. UAB faces UTSA on the road on Sunday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com