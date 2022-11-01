Bass Pro Shops partners with Dale Earnhardt Jr., JR Motorsports for South Carolina 400

CONCORD, N.C. — A longstanding partnership between the Earnhardt family and Bass Pro Shops is set to continue starting with the South Carolina 400 at Florence Motor Speedway.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. will drive a Late Model Stock Car sponsored by Bass Pro Shops during the prestigious event on November 19. The scheme being used for the South Carolina 400 will pay tribute to the car his father, Dale Earnhardt, drove in The Winston at Charlotte Motor Speedway in 1998.

Having known Bass Pro Shops CEO Johnny Morris for many years, Earnhardt is honored to have his company on one of his Late Model Stock Cars and is looking forward to representing the brand at the short track level.

“I‘ve been looking for some opportunities to get behind the wheel of this car,” Earnhardt said. “I‘m thrilled to be able to carry the Bass Pro Shops brand [for the South Carolina 400]. Johnny [Morris] has meant so much to the Earnhardt family and he had a great relationship with my father. This paint scheme means as much to Johnny as it does to us.”

The renewed relationship between Earnhardt and Bass Pro Shops will continue long after the checkered flag waves at Florence in a few weeks.

Bass Pro Shops is sponsoring JR Motorsports development driver Carson Kvapil for 20 races during the upcoming 2023 Late Model Stock season. The company will also sponsor NASCAR Xfinity Series championship contender Josh Berry for 11 races and Earnhardt himself for one of his two planned Xfinity Series starts next year.

Earnhardt stressed the importance of Bass Pro Shops having a presence in short track racing and is optimistic that their partnership with JR Motorsports will start out on a high note with a strong performance in the South Carolina 400.

“This‘ll be great for Johnny, Bass Pro Shops and all of those managers and employees to get to know Carson this year and what he‘s about,” Earnhardt said. “They‘re going to be thrilled about that, but I just hope I can do a good job behind the wheel at Florence. I‘m looking for more opportunities to drive this car throughout 2023 as well.”