Bass: The evolution of a Cincinnati Bengals fan

The identity of a Cincinnati Bengals fan has changed.

Have you noticed it?

You have changed.

Do you realize it?

Bengals profile 'A son never forgets.' How Bengals star DJ Reader lost his dad but found himself

Bengals top draft pick Opportunity arrives for Bengals first-round pick Myles Murphy

Bengals Burrow return Joe Burrow back at practice as Bengals prepare for Browns in season opener

The identity of a longtime Bengals fan used to be about loyalty amid the suffering. You maintained a passion that bridged generations. You bonded in commiseration with the Who Dey community. You loved your team and hated your division rivals. You loathed Carson Palmer for leaving even if you shared his concerns. You blamed Mike Brown for treating the team like a family-run thrift store in a seemingly forgotten market. You carried the weight of every playoff debacle that eviscerated any in-season joy.

You tried to appreciate the journey, you shared stories of the iconic teams and players of the 1980s, and you hoped.

Oh, how you hoped.

And now?

Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Germaine Pratt (57) signs a football for a fan in the fourth quarter of the NFL preseason week 3 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Washington Commanders at FedEx Field in Landover, M.D., on Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023.

The identity of a Bengals fan is about loyalty rewarded instead of mocked. Loyalty was a common refrain when we addressed “identity” on X (formerly Twitter) this week. It is the same you’d hear from longtime fans of every team. The payoff always means more after a run of misery, and this payoff was transformational. To quote @ReadThinkSpeak2: “The triumph of hope over experience.🧡🖤”

A playoff win lifted a 30-year emotional weight. Then came another win. And another. Which brought you the rush of making a Super Bowl for the first time in your lifetime ... or what felt like a lifetime ago. The Bengals brought a cool factor. They were Joey B and Ja’Marr Chase, Why Not Us and It Is Us, victory cigars in the locker room and game balls for local bars and restaurants. Another season brought another AFC title game. A fluke? Hah!

The identity of a Bengals fan also revolves around a sense of injustice. Fans of every NFL team like to believe the league is biased against their franchise, and with the Bengals it revolves around the market. Cincinnati can feel like the NFL’s appendix – viewed by some as “just a useless remnant from our evolutionary past,” according to WebMD, its benefits a “theory” but its function “unknown.”

When the 1988 Bengals started 6-0 after a hideous 1987, offensive lineman Max Montoya told me: “I’m sure it would take something like an unblemished record for some people to say, ‘Hey, Cincinnati has a ballclub. Cincinnati is down there in southern Ohio.’”

The Bengals know the market, sense a lack of recognition and discuss it, reinforcing your feeling of disregard. It is how you explain Pro Football Hall of Fame snubs. And it is how you interpreted the Bengals’ treatment during and after the 2022 Super Bowl run. Their ascent was endearing, but oddsmakers and analysts were not ready to champion a notoriously bungled and bargain-basement franchise as quickly as you were. Such disrespect!

Or was it? This was an unfamiliar situation that could fit a familiar narrative, and hopefully it served you. You were adapting to the front row of First Class after years drowning out the engine noise in Basic Economy. The Season of High Expectations was new for you, wore on you, from the 0-2 start to the Damar Hamlin trauma. Then came the convoluted playoff plan, and the Bengals’ outrage became and reflected yours.

Maybe they needed this to refocus after Hamlin, and maybe you did, too, even if the new edge and shoulder chip you all displayed was irritating to others. Did you go too far for you? Did it affect your mood and cloud your perception? Did it fuel a baseless conspiracy theory, that the league went beyond disregard and disrespect, after another postseason ended with questionable officiating?

If it helped you get through the initial shock until you could process more clearly, that is fair. If you want to remain feeling victimized and bask in it with others who see it as part of Bengaldom, that is your choice. But if you so highly identify with the Bengals that their loss is a reflection of you, and cannot be real, is that healthy?

With another season nearing, let’s take a step back and view the world as it is. You are in a great place.

Congratulations. I mean it. You have been through a lot, and you felt what you were supposed to feel. Now you have a two-year history of seeing the Bengals as an elite team. You experienced the greatest run in franchise annals and can reasonably expect it to continue – assuming Joe Burrow is ready for the season. It is a concern, but you are used to this. It happens every preseason.

You also are used to Burrow returning and lifting the Bengals into Super Bowl contention. Yesterday now instills confidence in today. You know who and what you have. Now you have the experience AND the hope.This all feeds into your identity as a Bengals fan. Yours might not be the same as everyone else’s, of course.

“Our fans can be completely different from each other,” @WhoDeyAces posted, “but we all come together for each other and for the team.”

The identity of the Bengals fan is changing. Nobody questions the legitimacy of the Bengals now.

“Becoming relevant again after over three decades,” @IrelandsWhodey posted. “That takes getting used to as people over here now recognise the logo and know who our QB is. Just my experiences over this side of the pond.”

They are one of the betting favorites to win the Super Bowl, behind the Chiefs and Bills in the AFC and the Eagles and 49ers in the NFC. The over-under is about 11.5 wins, same as the incumbent Super Bowl teams. You still might feel slighted and deserving of more outside love, which is understandable ... and maybe true to The Way Of The Bengal Fan. But if you feel entitled to universal adoration, you set yourself up for disappointment.

You still might crave that Lombardi Trophy, and feel empty without one, and you are not alone. But the identity of the Bengals fan goes deeper. There is Who Dey and the Jungle. There is the tradition dating back to the AFL.

The Bengals are trying to change their own identity. There is the modernization that has brought more social-media presence and the Ruler of the Jungle and the Ring of Honor. Market size did not derail Green Bay, Buffalo, New Orleans and Kansas City, so why not Cincinnati? There is money being spent on free agency, and the football world awaits Burrow signing the biggest contract in NFL history.

Assuming he does. If not, well, the old identity might return. Assuming it has actually changed.

“Has not,” bettick1 posted, “front office still has no clue.”

Either way, your approach as a Bengals fan has changed. You can identify as a fan whose loyalty was rewarded.

“Grizzled. Thick skin,” @obscure_bengals posted. The fan base has earned their stripes, especially those of us who sat through the 90s- early 00s. Scars from Akili to Frerotte, Dalton pick 6 to Watt, and Burfict’(s) hit on Brown. Tough stuff but it made us strong. Now we ready for Burrow, Chase, Tee, DJ & LW.”

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Cincinnati Bengals fans change amid raised expectations | Opinion