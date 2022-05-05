Bass column: Reds fans have choices, too. Are the Castellinis listening?

May 1, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Cincinnati Reds shortstop Kyle Farmer (17) in the dugout following the loss to the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

It is your turn, Reds fans. Today, I am channeling you. Today, I am thinking about how to reframe your message to the Castellinis. It does not mean they will hear you, but I certainly do. When you are not treated how you expect to be treated, when the team you love is disintegrating, you have every right to be angry. This is for you.

* * * * * * *

To: Bob and Phil Castellini

Channeling: Cincinnati Reds fans

Because you will not talk directly to us, we are using this forum to talk to you, in ways you might understand.

In this market, we have limited funds to spend on sports. We also value our time and emotional investment, and the direction we are heading is not sustainable. When we invest ourselves in the Reds, we want to break even on our return. We must make difficult choices.

And we do have choices.

Therefore, you might see fewer of us at Great American Ball Park. We might spend less time watching the Reds.

We are sad about that. And angry. Very angry.

More: Daugherty: Criticizing David Bell for the Reds' problems is misguided

More: Paul Daugherty: The Reds rebuild is here, it's the faith and hope that are missing

More: Doc's Morning Line: This is the biggest mistake of the Castellini ownership era

We love baseball. We love the Reds. We care about the players. Together, these Reds are mismatched and overmatched. You and Nick Krall deconstructed a winning team into the worst in baseball. Joey Votto deserves better. We deserve better. We have options.

Cincinnati Reds first baseman Joey Votto (19) walks up the batterÕs box after Cincinnati Reds left fielder Tommy Pham (28), background, struck out during the first inning of a baseball game against the San Diego Padres, Wednesday, April 27, 2022, at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati.

The Bengals deserve us. They inspire us. They made the Super Bowl and hit free agency hard. We can spend more time and money on them. We can buy tickets. We can go on road trips. We can attend camp. We can buy more Bengals stuff. We can talk Bengals. Who Dey! All day!

Or we can invest more in Bearcats football. UC inspires us, too. Or we can get into the other football, because FC Cincinnati looks better. We are a football town now.

How will you change that?

You promised us championship baseball. If you can’t give it, if you can’t afford it, we want someone who can. How can this surprise you? Remember, we provide some of that money you are (or aren’t) spending. We would love to see your books, but we are supposed to trust you?

Story continues

Trust goes two ways.

More: Bass: How coaching might help Cincinnati Reds’ Phil Castellini reconnect with fans

More: An early lead turns into a blowout loss, 18-4, for Reds against Brewers

For years, we tried to have faith in you. We appreciate your work with the park, Redsfest, the Hall of Fame and the community, but you knew the primary goal was to reign again and be rewarded for decades of suffering. We saw hope when you raised the 2019 and 2020 payrolls and our expectations. Now look at what you have done.

We know you can’t spend like the Yankees. We are not stupid. But how do you explain whatever this is? Answer our questions. Talk to us in more than generalities. Don’t insult our intelligence. Don’t take us for granted.

The pandemic rocked us, too. Not just our finances, but our sense of well-being. The Reds would have been part of our escape, and we lost that – and for too long in 2020 because owners and players were bickering. Do you have any idea how infuriating that was? And when the games did return, we could not attend. While you were bleeding green, we were bleeding Red. Can you relate at all?

We were excited about the 2020 Reds, but a horrible start and a scoreless postseason soured that. Then, instead of building, you played roster Jenga. You pulled out Raisel Iglesias to cut payroll. We still finished above .500, and with our young players developing, there was hope. The playoffs were expanding, and with a little extra spending, we might finally win a postseason series. And then, who knows?

Instead, you blew up the payroll. And common sense.

Waiving Wade Miley to shed payroll? And later trading for Mike Minor at similar money?

Apr 24, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Mariners right fielder Jesse Winker (27) is hugged by third baseman Ty France (23, right) after hitting a walk-off RBI-single against the Kansas City Royals during the twelfth inning at T-Mobile Park. Seattle defeated Kansas City, 5-4. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Including Jesse Winker in the Mariners deal? And later signing Tommy Pham at similar money?

Do you get what you are doing to the team? We don’t.

Do you get what you are doing to us?

When you and Nick Krall finally spoke, you confused us. This is cutting payroll? And it isn’t? This is sustainability? And expensive stopgaps? This was not a rebuild,we were assured. Trust us, you said. Are you kidding?

This is our reward for waiting out your lockout?

Losing our unofficial holiday was bad enough; you picked the eventual home opener to turn antagonistic. Where are you going to go?

Don’t insult us.

And don’t give a boilerplate apology. Don’t wait more than a week to give Reds staff (and indirectly us) a better one. And don’t threaten those of us wearing bags on our heads with ejection – another mistake, we were told.

Apologies are not enough.

Do something.

Come out of hibernation, detail this master plan of yours and answer our direct questions with direct answers. If you want us to trust you, trust us with transparency.

Sign Jonathan India to a long-term contract now that keeps him out of free agency. This shows you are serious.

More: Phil Castellini apologizes to Reds employees: 'I let my frustration get the best of me'

Announce you are taking money you cut from payroll and investing in cutting-edge technology and player development. Show us examples of what that will mean.

Commit to aggressively pursuing better players who will complement our young talent when we are competitive, and to chasing key in-season pieces when we are in a race. We need to know this is part of your plan.

Give us better access to you and the team. Call it a way of making up for lost Redsfests. Start by scheduling monthly sessions for you and Krall to answer our questions, and for us to answer yours.

Communication and action breed trust. You lost ours.

There are consequences.

For now, some of us will step back and let you do what you believe is in the best interests of the team, while we do what is in ours. Some of us will need time to get past our anger. Some of us will keep coming, anyway, keep supporting our Reds, loving baseball.

You can keep doing what you are doing and assume we will return when the Reds win, and you might be right. This is what happened with the Bengals. But interest in baseball is waning, and do you want to address it by alienating us? How does that serve you?

It is your move.

Email Bass at mbass@mikebasscoaching.com or reach out to him @SportsFanCoach1 on Twitter if you want to be included next week. His website is MikeBassCoaching.com.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Column: Are the Castellinis hearing what the Reds fans are saying?