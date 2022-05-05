Bass column: Reds fans have choices, too. Are the Castellinis listening?

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Mike Bass Special to the Cincinnati Enquirer USA TODAY NETWORK
·6 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Cincinnati Reds
    Cincinnati Reds
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Nick Krall
    Baseball executive
May 1, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Cincinnati Reds shortstop Kyle Farmer (17) in the dugout following the loss to the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
May 1, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Cincinnati Reds shortstop Kyle Farmer (17) in the dugout following the loss to the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

It is your turn, Reds fans. Today, I am channeling you. Today, I am thinking about how to reframe your message to the Castellinis. It does not mean they will hear you, but I certainly do. When you are not treated how you expect to be treated, when the team you love is disintegrating, you have every right to be angry. This is for you.

* * * * * * *

To: Bob and Phil Castellini

Channeling: Cincinnati Reds fans

Because you will not talk directly to us, we are using this forum to talk to you, in ways you might understand.

In this market, we have limited funds to spend on sports. We also value our time and emotional investment, and the direction we are heading is not sustainable. When we invest ourselves in the Reds, we want to break even on our return. We must make difficult choices.

And we do have choices.

Therefore, you might see fewer of us at Great American Ball Park. We might spend less time watching the Reds.

We are sad about that. And angry. Very angry.

More: Daugherty: Criticizing David Bell for the Reds' problems is misguided

More: Paul Daugherty: The Reds rebuild is here, it's the faith and hope that are missing

More: Doc's Morning Line: This is the biggest mistake of the Castellini ownership era

We love baseball. We love the Reds. We care about the players. Together, these Reds are mismatched and overmatched. You and Nick Krall deconstructed a winning team into the worst in baseball. Joey Votto deserves better. We deserve better. We have options.

Cincinnati Reds first baseman Joey Votto (19) walks up the batter&#xd5;s box after Cincinnati Reds left fielder Tommy Pham (28), background, struck out during the first inning of a baseball game against the San Diego Padres, Wednesday, April 27, 2022, at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati.
Cincinnati Reds first baseman Joey Votto (19) walks up the batterÕs box after Cincinnati Reds left fielder Tommy Pham (28), background, struck out during the first inning of a baseball game against the San Diego Padres, Wednesday, April 27, 2022, at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati.

The Bengals deserve us. They inspire us. They made the Super Bowl and hit free agency hard. We can spend more time and money on them. We can buy tickets. We can go on road trips. We can attend camp. We can buy more Bengals stuff. We can talk Bengals. Who Dey! All day!

Or we can invest more in Bearcats football. UC inspires us, too. Or we can get into the other football, because FC Cincinnati looks better. We are a football town now.

How will you change that?

You promised us championship baseball. If you can’t give it, if you can’t afford it, we want someone who can. How can this surprise you? Remember, we provide some of that money you are (or aren’t) spending. We would love to see your books, but we are supposed to trust you?

Trust goes two ways.

More: Bass: How coaching might help Cincinnati Reds’ Phil Castellini reconnect with fans

More: An early lead turns into a blowout loss, 18-4, for Reds against Brewers

For years, we tried to have faith in you. We appreciate your work with the park, Redsfest, the Hall of Fame and the community, but you knew the primary goal was to reign again and be rewarded for decades of suffering. We saw hope when you raised the 2019 and 2020 payrolls and our expectations. Now look at what you have done.

We know you can’t spend like the Yankees. We are not stupid. But how do you explain whatever this is? Answer our questions. Talk to us in more than generalities. Don’t insult our intelligence. Don’t take us for granted.

The pandemic rocked us, too. Not just our finances, but our sense of well-being. The Reds would have been part of our escape, and we lost that – and for too long in 2020 because owners and players were bickering. Do you have any idea how infuriating that was? And when the games did return, we could not attend. While you were bleeding green, we were bleeding Red. Can you relate at all?

We were excited about the 2020 Reds, but a horrible start and a scoreless postseason soured that. Then, instead of building, you played roster Jenga. You pulled out Raisel Iglesias to cut payroll. We still finished above .500, and with our young players developing, there was hope. The playoffs were expanding, and with a little extra spending, we might finally win a postseason series. And then, who knows?

Instead, you blew up the payroll. And common sense.

Waiving Wade Miley to shed payroll? And later trading for Mike Minor at similar money?

Apr 24, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Mariners right fielder Jesse Winker (27) is hugged by third baseman Ty France (23, right) after hitting a walk-off RBI-single against the Kansas City Royals during the twelfth inning at T-Mobile Park. Seattle defeated Kansas City, 5-4. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 24, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Mariners right fielder Jesse Winker (27) is hugged by third baseman Ty France (23, right) after hitting a walk-off RBI-single against the Kansas City Royals during the twelfth inning at T-Mobile Park. Seattle defeated Kansas City, 5-4. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Including Jesse Winker in the Mariners deal? And later signing Tommy Pham at similar money?

Do you get what you are doing to the team? We don’t.

Do you get what you are doing to us?

When you and Nick Krall finally spoke, you confused us. This is cutting payroll? And it isn’t? This is sustainability? And expensive stopgaps? This was not a rebuild,we were assured. Trust us, you said. Are you kidding?

This is our reward for waiting out your lockout?

Losing our unofficial holiday was bad enough; you picked the eventual home opener to turn antagonistic. Where are you going to go?

Don’t insult us.

And don’t give a boilerplate apology. Don’t wait more than a week to give Reds staff (and indirectly us) a better one. And don’t threaten those of us wearing bags on our heads with ejection – another mistake, we were told.

Apologies are not enough.

Do something.

Come out of hibernation, detail this master plan of yours and answer our direct questions with direct answers. If you want us to trust you, trust us with transparency.

Sign Jonathan India to a long-term contract now that keeps him out of free agency. This shows you are serious.

More: Phil Castellini apologizes to Reds employees: 'I let my frustration get the best of me'

Announce you are taking money you cut from payroll and investing in cutting-edge technology and player development. Show us examples of what that will mean.

Commit to aggressively pursuing better players who will complement our young talent when we are competitive, and to chasing key in-season pieces when we are in a race. We need to know this is part of your plan.

Give us better access to you and the team. Call it a way of making up for lost Redsfests. Start by scheduling monthly sessions for you and Krall to answer our questions, and for us to answer yours.

Communication and action breed trust. You lost ours.

There are consequences.

For now, some of us will step back and let you do what you believe is in the best interests of the team, while we do what is in ours. Some of us will need time to get past our anger. Some of us will keep coming, anyway, keep supporting our Reds, loving baseball.

You can keep doing what you are doing and assume we will return when the Reds win, and you might be right. This is what happened with the Bengals. But interest in baseball is waning, and do you want to address it by alienating us? How does that serve you?

It is your move.

Email Bass at mbass@mikebasscoaching.com or reach out to him @SportsFanCoach1 on Twitter if you want to be included next week. His website is MikeBassCoaching.com.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Column: Are the Castellinis hearing what the Reds fans are saying?

Recommended Stories

  • David Bell explains the importance of consistency as the Cincinnati Reds struggle

    David Bell hasn't made radical changes as the Reds struggle this season. He explained the importance of consistency as the Reds look to rebound.

  • ESPN's Jeff Passan: Cincinnati Reds' 3-22 start 'is tanking at its absolute ugliest'

    The Cincinnati Reds have lost 20 of 21 games since starting the 2022 season with a 2-2 record.

  • NBA Free Agency 2022: Who are the best 2022 NBA free agents?

    The NBA playoffs are still in the midst of the second round, but the offseason is looming. Here are the best players who could be available July 1 during free agency.

  • Jersey numbers revealed for every Chiefs draft pick

    The #Chiefs have assigned jersey numbers to all 10 of their 2022 NFL draft picks.

  • Cincinnati Reds' 3-22 start among worst in MLB history

    The Reds fell to 3-22 on the season as the Brewers completed the sweep Thursday. Only the 1988 Orioles had a worse start in the modern era.

  • She said yes! Cincinnati Bengals cheerleader surprised with proposal at Kentucky Oaks

    Justine Templin, a cheerleader for the Cincinnati Bengals, was surprised when her boyfriend proposed during the 2022 Kentucky Oaks at Churchill Downs.

  • Zac Taylor comments on Jessie Bates’ absence from Bengals voluntary OTAs

    The Bengals head coach talked all things Jessie Bates.

  • Without signed franchise tender, of course Jessie Bates isn’t at voluntary workouts

    Bengals safety Jessie Bates was due to hit the open market as an unrestricted free agent in March. The Bengals exercised their right under the Collective Bargaining Agreement to restrict his ability to do so, via the franchise tag. Bates, in turn, has exercised his right to not sign the franchise tender. He’s currently no [more]

  • Don't want to bet on Kentucky Derby favorite Zandon? Here are 4 horses that can beat him

    Don't leave out the favorite Kentucky Derby horse, but here are four horses that should be a part of every superfecta wager.

  • UN Security Council states 'deep concern' for Ukraine

    STORY: The brief text, drafted by Norway and Mexico, said, "The Security Council expresses deep concern regarding the maintenance of peace and security of Ukraine," adding that "all Member States have undertaken, under the Charter of the United Nations, the obligation to settle their international disputes by peaceful means."The presidential statement, known as a PRST, also expressed "strong support for the efforts of the Secretary-General in the search for a peaceful solution," requesting UN chief Antonio Guterres brief the council again "in due course."Guterres met with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy in Kyiv last week.His visits paved the way for joint United Nations and International Committee of the Red Cross operations that have evacuated some 500 civilians from Ukraine's port city of Mariupol and the besieged Azovstal steel plant in the past week.The Security Council statement was agreed despite a diplomatic tit-for-tat that has been escalating since Russia launched what it calls a "special military operation" and what Guterres blasted as Russia's "absurd war."Mexico's Ambassador to the UN, Juan Ramon De La Fuente Ramirez, defended the council against criticisms that the statement was too little too late, saying "it shows at least a willingness" to move in the right direction.Russia vetoed a draft Security Council resolution on Feb. 25 that would have deplored Moscow's invasion. China, the United Arab Emirates and India abstained from the vote. A council resolution needs nine votes in favor and no vetoes by the United States, Russia, China, France or Britain to pass.The 193-member U.N. General Assembly, where no country has a veto, has since overwhelmingly adopted two resolutions, illustrating Russia's international isolation over Ukraine. Such resolutions are non-binding, but they carry political weight.The General Assembly has deplored Russia's "aggression against Ukraine," demanding both that Russian troops stop fighting and withdraw and that there be aid access and civilian protection. It also criticized Russia for creating a "dire" humanitarian situation.

  • What is the worst team start to a season in MLB history?

    The Cincinnati Reds are off to a putrid start to the 2022 MLB season. Where does their nightmare beginning rank historically?

  • Justin Verlander is off to an unreal start following Tommy John surgery

    Justin Verlander is off to an unreal start following Tommy John surgery

  • The Average Retirement Age in Every State

    Retiring early seems to be on everyone's minds these days. The growing popularity of the so-called FIRE movement -- short for financial independence, retire early -- is a testament to how much...

  • Meet 'King AJ', the barber who got a 'sign from God' that Alec Pierce would be a Colt

    'The best barber in the state of Ohio' told the Colts' second-round pick where he was headed — hours before he got picked.

  • 3 Nasdaq 100 Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in May

    Regardless of whether you're a brand-new or longtime investor, the past four months have been challenging. Since the beginning of the year, the broad-based S&P 500 and nearly 126-year-old Dow Jones Industrial Average have declined more than 10% from their highs, which officially puts both indexes in correction territory. The Nasdaq 100 -- an index comprising the 100 largest nonfinancial companies listed on the Nasdaq exchange -- is in a bear market, with a decline of 22% as of this past weekend.

  • Morasha Wiggins leaves UNC, enters transfer portal

    UNC Womens' Morasha Wiggins has entered her name in the transfer portal. The 18th ranked Guard of 2021 should have plenty of suitors .

  • Big Ten meetings: Collectives, scheduling, divisions, TV and more

    Conference brass talked collectives, TV, scheduling, divisions and 25-man signing classes at league meetings

  • Umpire issues apology for incident with Madison Bumgarner

    Umpire Dan Bellino apologized on Friday for an altercation earlier in the week that led to left-hander Madison Bumgarner’s ejection.

  • Forget the Kentucky Derby tout sheets. Here's who the sharps are picking

    We canvas a group of horse handicappers who typically keep their picks and riches to themselves. Here's what they have to say.

  • 2022 NFL Draft: Patriots made best trade of weekend, per ESPN ranking

    The Patriots have been mostly criticized for their decisions in the 2022 NFL Draft, but it appears they made at least one wise move over the weekend.