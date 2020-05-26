Basketball's Shaun Livingston scores a buyer for Playa del Rey home

The Playa del Rey home of former basketball pro Shaun Livingston, right, sold amid the pandemic for $1.85 million. (Associated Press)

Former Clippers and Golden State Warriors guard Shaun Livingston has sold a home in Playa del Rey for $1.85 million.

The two-story house, owned by the retired basketball player for more than a decade, came up for sale amid the COVID-19 pandemic in late March and was in escrow in early May, according to the Multiple Listing Service. It had been listed for $1.957 million.

Built in 1952 and since updated, the home has a vaulted-ceiling living room, an upgraded kitchen and a loft/family room with a wet bar. A total of three bedrooms and four bathrooms includes a master suite with a dry sauna. Patio space and a swimming pool make up the backyard.

Livingston, 34, retired last year following his fifth trip with the Warriors to the NBA Finals. Drafted out of high school by the Clippers in 2004, the 6-foot-7 guard battled his way back from a devastating 2007 injury to play 14 seasons in the NBA. A key cog in Golden State’s recent success, he won three titles with the team.

Alisha Hall and Dominic Trott of Keller Williams Realty were the listing agents. Jordan Christopher of Realty One Group Complete represented the buyer.