Basketball world reacts to the death of Celtics great, NBA pioneer Bill Russell

The NBA world is paying respects to NBA legend Bill Russell, who died on Sunday at the age of 88.

Russell's death was announced on his Twitter account on Sunday afternoon, with a statement reading he "passed away peacefully today at age 88, with his wife, Jeannine, by his side."

"Bill Russell was the greatest champion in all of team sports," NBA commissioner Adam Silver said in a statement. "The countless accolades that he earned for his storied career with the Boston Celtics – including a record 11 championships and five MVP awards – only begin to tell the story of Bill’s immense impact on our league and broader society.

"Bill was the ultimate winner and consummate teammate, and his influence on the NBA will be felt forever," the statement read.

NBA players past and present, as well as other prominent sports figures, shared their condolences on social media and praised Russell for his contributions to basketball.

To be the greatest champion in your sport, to revolutionize the way the game is played, and to be a societal leader all at once seems unthinkable, but that is who Bill Russell was. (1/4) pic.twitter.com/K0Ue0hKiLs — Boston Celtics (@celtics) July 31, 2022

Thank you for everything! R.I.P Legend 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/tn2iGsArav — Jayson Tatum (@jaytatum0) July 31, 2022

Bill Russell was my idol. I looked up to him on the court and off. His success on the court was undeniable; he was dominate and great, winning 11 NBA championships. Off the court, Bill Russell paved the way for guys like me. pic.twitter.com/ZMIrEx8Tne — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) July 31, 2022

The definition of champion, on and off the court. Thank you for everything, Bill. pic.twitter.com/tB5nLoslSF — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) July 31, 2022

I’m honored to be able to have spent time with you @RealBillRussell thank you for everything you stood for you #forever6 — Jaylen Brown (@FCHWPO) July 31, 2022

Legends are forever.



RIP Bill Russell, truly a titan of our game. pic.twitter.com/EKpLABwzmT — Chicago Bulls (@chicagobulls) July 31, 2022

Thanku for being a trailblazer , pioneer Thanku for setting the bar , for ur kind words of wisdom, Thanku for that great laugh u had . I can go on all day about what u meant to me . Today is a sad day for the NBA family u will be forever missed #6 — Paul Pierce (@paulpierce34) July 31, 2022

R.I.P to the legend Bill Russell. 🤴🏿💫 — Rudy Gobert (@rudygobert27) July 31, 2022

Thank you @RealBillRussell for a life time of impact. May God continue to use you to impact heaven and earth! Godspeed to his wife, family, friends and fans! 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 https://t.co/6IETnkjxdq — dawnstaley (@dawnstaley) July 31, 2022

Rest in peace Bill Russell you were everything we all aspired to be, your winning spirit will live forever my friend. Thank you for your words of wisdom. pic.twitter.com/rBjFS6nhzW — Isiah Thomas (@IsiahThomas) July 31, 2022

Bill Russell was a treasure as a player, coach and especially as a human being. @Lakers and @celtics fans can agree on this today. 😔💜💚😔 https://t.co/TTDfp9w8Zq — Jeanie Buss (@JeanieBuss) July 31, 2022

Bill Russell 🙏🏾🧖🏾‍♂️🏀🥇🏆



You are loved, appreciated, honored,true pioneer , the greatest overall for all you stood for. Stood against and the doors that now fly open for us is a result of your Journey. May God Bless your family. And may the angels rejoice!!! thank you Legend — Baron Davis (@BaronDavis) July 31, 2022

This is why I encourage our young players to learn the History of the NBA. Instead of ignoring and being critical of the old and overstating the new. Just try and understand the journey. Bill Russell did just that by staying around the game he loved! pic.twitter.com/lf6glMRaPs — Eddie A Johnson (@Jumpshot8) July 31, 2022

You continually served as an inspiration on and off the court, leaving an impact on the game as well as the community.



Rest In Peace Bill Russell. Forever a legend🕊 — T Mac (@Tmac_213) July 31, 2022

