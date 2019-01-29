'More than basketball': Warriors' Quinn Cook joins Pacers in supporting friend Victor Oladipo

Hours after the Indiana Pacers announced guard Victor Oladipo’s successful knee surgery Monday, the Golden State Warriors and thousands of fans arrived to “Together 4 Vic” T-shirts at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

Quinn Cook showed respect and love for his childhood friend and teammate by wearing one during warm-ups while teammates, including DeMarcus Cousins after his own recent return to the court, also took photos with the shirts.

Warriors in Indiana showing Dipo all the love ❤️

(via @warriors) pic.twitter.com/QHubQRFWvI — Yahoo Sports NBA (@YahooSportsNBA) January 28, 2019





‘More than basketball’

Cook spoke to his friendship with Oladipo prior to the 132-100 Warriors victory.

“This is more than basketball.”@QCook323 offers encouragement for his longtime friend and Pacers guard Victor Oladipo as he recovers from injury. pic.twitter.com/374juAPQKt — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) January 28, 2019





“This is more than basketball so anything to kind of give him some motivation, well wishes and keep his spirits up, we’re doing it,” Cook said. “You know just being there for him. So it’s an honor for me just to keep his spirits up.”

He wrote “VO 4” on his shoes for Saturday night’s game against the Boston Celtics.

Cook, 25, and Oladipo, 26, played together at DeMatha Catholic High School in Washington, D.C., and have known each other for 16 years. A San Francisco Chronicle feature by Connor Letourneau details how deep their relationship runs:

“When Cook was 14 and his father died, Oladipo moved into Cook’s house for a week to help him grieve. Seldom do they let a conversation end without saying, ‘I love you.'”

Cook told reporters, including the Chronicle, that he wants to be there for Oladipo now especially when the immediate support that comes in the aftermath of an injury runs out. He’s dedicated the season “to my brother.”

Tough to come back

Oladipo shared a post Saturday thanking fans writing “I will be back better than ever and if you question that, well, thank you.”

A video message from his hospital bed in Miami was broadcast at the stadium Monday night following successful surgery on a ruptured quad tendon in his right knee. It ends his season and he’s expected to make a full recovery, though there’s no timetable for his return to play.





The Pacers guard had a breakthrough year last season, winning the NBA’s Most Improved Player award.

He led the team to a third spot in the Eastern Conference standings among career highs with the All-Star weekend steadily approaching. He averaged a career-high 23.1 points, shooting 47.7 percent from the field and 37.1 percent behind the arc.

Cook said his brother has been positive so far. A ruptured quad tendon is considered difficult to come back from.

