Basketball transfers fitting in with new teams

Oct. 30—PONTOTOC — Demetrius Duffy and Tre Terrell have quickly settled in with their "new" team.

The pair transferred from Saltillo to Tupelo over the summer. Duffy, a 6-foot-6 junior, averaged 21.2 points and 13.2 rebounds per game for the Tigers last season. Terrell, a junior point guard, averaged 5.0 points and 2.5 assists.

Both players were in sync with their Tupelo teammates during Saturday's Pontotoc Jamboree. That's because Duffy and Terrell were already quite familiar with the Golden Wave roster.

Duffy played at Tupelo Middle School before transferring to Saltillo two years ago. He and Terrell have also played travel ball with several Tupelo players.

"We grew up together since we were like 4 or 5," Duffy said. "And then when I started hooping, that's when me and (Terrell) started going out to tournaments together."

The duo will give a big boost to a Tupelo team that saw most of its production graduate. During Saturday's two-quarter scrimmage against Olive Branch, Duffy logged nine points and five rebounds, and Terrell scored four points while deftly running the offense.

"I've been playing with all them a lot," Terrell said. "Really the whole team, I played with them the whole summer and got to know them and be with them all the time."

Lockett adjusting

Duffy and Terrell weren't the only notable transfers in action at Pontotoc. Tootie Lockett, formerly of Noxubee County, is now with Starkville.

The senior averaged 23 points per game last season. She joins an already stacked roster that includes Zariyah Edwards (14.5 points, 9.5 rebounds per game).

Lockett wasn't able to join the team until school started, and it wasn't smooth sailing at first.

"I come from (Class) 3A, so the move up to 7A, the first day of practice was hard for me," she said. "I had ended up texting my old coach, 'Man, I can't do it.' He gave me some encouraging words, helped me push through that."

Lockett said she relishes the challenge of playing in 7A. And since she won't have to be the primary scorer on a nightly basis, she can work on helping the Yellow Jackets in other ways.

"Offense, I've got all that, but the on-ball defense is the only thing I'm really worried about right now," Lockett said. "In 7A, they've got pretty good ball handlers, too, so that's a challenge for me."

Pontotoc pair

Pontotoc's girls also picked up a couple of big-time players: Lyla Cox from Mooreville and Hannah Finley from New Albany.

Cox, a junior forward, averaged 12.9 points and 3.9 rebounds last season. The 6-footer also shot 40% from 3-point range. Like Lockett, Cox joins a team already loaded with talent.

The Warriors reached the 4A state title game last season and return the likes of Channing Lane (12.9 ppg).

"My main thing that coach (Kyle) Heard wants me to do is shoot the ball and rebounding and a little bit of post moves, too. I feel like I can contribute that," Cox said.

Finley, a senior point guard, was named Defensive Player of the Year in Region 2-4A last season. She's also a very capable scorer.

Finley fills a big void with the graduation of Ella Hill.

"I came during the summer. After a few practices I was like, ugh, I'm a little iffy on it," Finley said. "But I got the hang of it. I'm still learning stuff, but it's easy because they teach you and they break it down and everything."

brad.locke@journalinc.com