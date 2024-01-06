Basketball thriller: Dover vs. Sanford comes down to final buzzer
Denim Perkins scored 12 points and assisted on the final, winning basket as No. 3 Dover escaped with a 61-59 victory at No. 6 Sanford on Saturday.
