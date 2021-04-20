BREAKING NEWS:

Former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin found guilty in murder of George Floyd

On Basketball: Stephen Curry shooting his way into history

  • Golden State Warriors' Stephen Curry reacts after making a three-pointer during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Philadelphia 76ers, Monday, April 19, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
    1/6

    On Basketball: Stephen Curry shooting his way into history

    Golden State Warriors' Stephen Curry reacts after making a three-pointer during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Philadelphia 76ers, Monday, April 19, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
  • Philadelphia 76ers' Seth Curry, left, and Golden State Warriors' Stephen Curry meet before an NBA basketball game, Monday, April 19, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
    2/6

    On Basketball: Stephen Curry shooting his way into history

    Philadelphia 76ers' Seth Curry, left, and Golden State Warriors' Stephen Curry meet before an NBA basketball game, Monday, April 19, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
  • Golden State Warriors' Stephen Curry reacts after making a three-pointer during the second half of an NBA basketball gameagainst the Philadelphia 76ers, Monday, April 19, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
    3/6

    On Basketball: Stephen Curry shooting his way into history

    Golden State Warriors' Stephen Curry reacts after making a three-pointer during the second half of an NBA basketball gameagainst the Philadelphia 76ers, Monday, April 19, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Golden State Warriors' Stephen Curry, left, goes up for a shot past Philadelphia 76ers' Seth Curry during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Monday, April 19, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
    4/6

    On Basketball: Stephen Curry shooting his way into history

    Golden State Warriors' Stephen Curry, left, goes up for a shot past Philadelphia 76ers' Seth Curry during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Monday, April 19, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
  • Philadelphia 76ers' Joel Embiid, right, blocks a shot by Golden State Warriors' Stephen Curry during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Monday, April 19, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
    5/6

    On Basketball: Stephen Curry shooting his way into history

    Philadelphia 76ers' Joel Embiid, right, blocks a shot by Golden State Warriors' Stephen Curry during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Monday, April 19, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
  • Golden State Warriors' Stephen Curry, right, goes for a shot during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Philadelphia 76ers, Monday, April 19, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
    6/6

    On Basketball: Stephen Curry shooting his way into history

    Golden State Warriors' Stephen Curry, right, goes for a shot during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Philadelphia 76ers, Monday, April 19, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Golden State Warriors' Stephen Curry reacts after making a three-pointer during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Philadelphia 76ers, Monday, April 19, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Philadelphia 76ers' Seth Curry, left, and Golden State Warriors' Stephen Curry meet before an NBA basketball game, Monday, April 19, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Golden State Warriors' Stephen Curry reacts after making a three-pointer during the second half of an NBA basketball gameagainst the Philadelphia 76ers, Monday, April 19, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Golden State Warriors' Stephen Curry, left, goes up for a shot past Philadelphia 76ers' Seth Curry during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Monday, April 19, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Philadelphia 76ers' Joel Embiid, right, blocks a shot by Golden State Warriors' Stephen Curry during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Monday, April 19, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Golden State Warriors' Stephen Curry, right, goes for a shot during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Philadelphia 76ers, Monday, April 19, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·4 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Never.

That's the last time the NBA saw a shooting stretch like the one Stephen Curry of the Golden State Warriors has assembled over the past few weeks.

It's been 45 years since the last instance of an NBA MVP being selected from a team that wasn't at least 10 games over the .500 mark, but Curry has shot his way into serious consideration. He's averaging 31.4 points on 49% shooting this season; the only other season in which he averaged more than 30 points was 2015-16, when he averaged 30.1 on 50% shooting - and was the unanimous MVP.

Those Warriors were 73-9. These Warriors are 29-29. That's the big difference, the biggest reason why Curry isn't even more prevalent in the MVP talks.

''He's never played any better, that's for sure,'' Warriors coach Steve Kerr said. ''It's been incredible to watch.''

Bob Pettit and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar are the only players to win MVP awards on teams that had winning percentages below .560. The award typically goes to the best player on a team that finishes high in the standings, not one that'll likely have to scratch and claw just to make the postseason.

That said, these are not typical times.

''Steph Curry left no doubt about who the real MVP is tonight!'' Magic Johnson tweeted on Monday, when Curry had 49 points to lead Golden State past Philadelphia.

With 78 3-pointers in his last 11 games, Curry has set the record for most 3's in any 11-game stretch from the same regular season in NBA history. (And during this run, he's also broken the records for most 3's in spans of 10, nine, eight, seven, six, five, four and three games as well. He already owned the two-game mark before this stretch started.)

He's had 10 or more 3-pointers in four of his last five games. Since the 3-point line became a thing in the NBA in 1979, including playoffs, only two other players - Damian Lillard and Curry's Golden State teammate Klay Thompson - have at least four games with 10 or more 3's made. Ever. In their careers.

Curry just did it four times in a span of eight days.

''I've been blessed with a certain skill set and approach to the game that I've worked on, year after year after year,'' Curry said. ''And that work does pay off. The summers are hard; like, they're the hardest times of the year because I really build up that intensity and have a certain program that gets me in shape and gets me ready to sustain that over the course of the season.''

That's why at this point in the season he looks good as ever. Curry has scored at least 30 points in each of his last 11 games. Nobody at his age -- anyone 33 or older -- has ever done that before. Kobe Bryant had a run of 10 straight. Curry passed him on Monday night in Philadelphia.

Even Kerr - a gifted television analyst before he became one of the best coaches in the game - is running out of superlatives to offer.

''Whatever I said last game, just use that,'' Kerr said. ''It's the same thing after every game. It's just utter amazement at this guy's skill level, heart, mind, focus. It's just amazing to watch.''

His performances sure seem MVP-worthy.

Since returning from a bruised tailbone 12 games ago - Curry missed another game after initially returning, and the Warriors lost that game to Toronto by 53 points - here's his points each night, in order: 32, 36, 37, 41, 32, 38, 53, 42, 33, 47 and 49.

The Warriors are 28-22 with him, 1-7 without him.

If they make the playoffs, he's why.

And there isn't a team in the Western Conference, even though the Warriors are playing without Thompson for the second consecutive season, that will be thrilled to see Golden State coming at them in Round 1, especially with Curry playing like this.

''I've seen Kobe Bryant, early in his career had a stretch where he went nuts,'' Kerr said. ''And obviously Michael Jordan add some stretches where he just scored like crazy. But, obviously, nobody's ever shot the ball like this in the history of the game. And even by Steph's own lofty standards, this is above and beyond.''

Kerr has three rings as a coach and five others from his playing days. He was a sharpshooter as well. But there isn't much he can say to Curry these days in terms of actual coaching.

''Nice shot,'' is what Kerr typically sticks to.

Kerr insists this is the best version of Curry that anyone has ever seen.

It's tough to argue otherwise.

---

Tim Reynolds is a national basketball writer for The Associated Press. Write to him at treynolds(at)ap.org

---

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Recommended Stories

  • Curry hits 10 3s, scores 49 in Warriors' win in Philly

    Stephen Curry stripped off his No. 30 jersey and handed stuffed duffle bags full of memorabilia to a Delaware state trooper who stopped in full uniform to shoot hoops on the playground with neighborhood kids. Curry put on a 3-point spectacle in Philly worthy of the trooper's own effort. Curry hit 10 3-pointers and scored 49 points to extend his sizzling stretch, leading the Golden State Warriors to a 107-96 victory over the Philadelphia 76ers on Monday night.

  • Stephen Curry is on a offensive tear

    NBA TV's Steve Smith and Isiah Thomas break down the stellar play as of late by Stephen Curry.

  • Wizards hope fans returning to home games is small step towards normalcy

    The Wizards will welcome back fans on Wednesday. They hope it's just the start.

  • Hulu reaches deal to carry NFL Network, RedZone

    The NFL’s RedZone channel has proved to be a popular way for viewers to watch NFL games for more than a decade and it will be available on a new outlet in 2021. The NFL announced that they have reached a deal with Hulu to carry RedZone and the NFL Network. The channels will be [more]

  • Posted Up - Dissecting Stephen Curry's insane hot streak

    Yahoo Sports senior NBA insider Chris Haynes and SiriusXM's Amin Elhassan connected on the Posted Up with Chris Haynes podcast to discuss the two-time MVP's wild shooting display over the last few weeks. Hear the full conversation on the Posted Up with Chris Haynes podcast. Subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher or wherever you listen.

  • Nets' James Harden suffers setback in rehab, out indefinitely

    James Harden has missed eight of the Nets' last nine games with a hamstring injury.

  • Audi R8: The coupé and the convertible

    In the market for a classy two-seater mid-engine sports car? Audi’s got the right performance vehicle for you, the kind that Christian Grey drives — both in the movie and in the books. Outfitted with the German car maker’s hallmark Quattro all-wheel-drive system, the Audi R8 makes for a great option for those looking for a supercar that has as much style as it has power. The Audi R8 is equipped with a naturally aspirated V10 engine situated between the axles. The 5.2 FSI (fuel stratified injection) mill is based on the Gallardo—now Huracán—from Lamborghini which gives the R8 tremendous power and a dominating (See what we did there?) character. It’s capable of putting out 570 horses and a maximum of 560Nm of torque propelling the R8 from zero to 100 in just a little over three seconds. The V10 engine is also outfitted with a dry-sump system that allows the powertrain to be mounted lower for a more favorable center of gravity. A special firing sequence provides a remarkably distinctive sound letting unsuspecting gapers know that you’re driving an R8. On the outside, the Audi R8 sports an aggressive look befitting what it hides under the hood. The deep horizontal lines on the exterior give the R8 a flattened, sporty appearance. Its side profile is emphasized by the wide blades, a rear sporty diffuser, and are finished by oval exhaust tailpipes at the rear. In the two-seater cabin, the R8 offers a driver-focused interior design. A large, contoured arch brings all of the controls together visually right in front of the driver with a touch of luxurious but simple layout. The seats are electrically and pneumatically adjustable with the heated R8 sports seats covered in fine Nappa leather. Locally, the Audi R8 is offered in two variants: the Audi R8 Coupé V10 Quattro and the Audi R8 Spyder V10 Quattro. Although virtually identical, both supercars still offer subtle differences. Check out the specifications below. Audi R8 Coupé V10 Quattro Dimensions Length: 4429mm Width: 1940mm Height: 1236mm Wheelbase: 2650mm Powertrain Engine: 5.2 FSI Engine Number of Cylinders: 10 Maximum Power: 570hp Maximum Torque: 560Nm Transmission Type: Seven-Speed Automatic Exterior Roof: Fixed Headlight: LED Wheels: 19-inches Interior Number of Seats: Two Material: Nappa Leather Display: 12.3-inch Virtual Cockpit with Multi-Media Interface (MMI) Control and Voice Recognition Safety Airbags: Equipped Immobilizer: Equipped Audi Drive Select: Equipped Anti-lock Brake System (ABS): Equipped Anti-Slip Regulation (ASR): Equipped Electronic Differential Lock (EDL): Equipped Electronic Stabilisation Control (ESC): Equipped Audi R8 Spyder V10 Quattro Dimensions Length: 4429mm Width: 1940mm Height: 1242mm Wheelbase: 2650mm Powertrain Engine: 5.2 FSI Engine Number of Cylinders: 10 Maximum Power: 570hp Maximum Torque: 560Nm Transmission Type: Seven-Speed Automatic Exterior Roof: Convertible Headlight: LED Wheels: 19-inches Interior Number of Seats: Two Material: Nappa Leather Display: 12.3-inch Virtual Cockpit with Multi-Media Interface (MMI) Control and Voice Recognition Safety Airbags: Equipped Immobilizer: Equipped Audi Drive Select: Equipped Anti-lock Brake System (ABS): Equipped Anti-Slip Regulation (ASR): Equipped Electronic Differential Lock (EDL): Equipped Electronic Stabilisation Control (ESC): Equipped Photos from Audi Also read: Audi RS 3 initiates RS Line's first step in PH Initial 3: Audi RS Q8 now reaches PH roads Audi reflects on three decades of hybrid expertise

  • Asian Family in Bay Area Followed, Robbed of Watch at Gunpoint

    An Asian man in Concord, California, was held at gunpoint in his own driveway by an unidentified suspect on Sunday afternoon. Video footage of the incident shows the suspect approaching the victim at around 2 p.m., according to ABC7. Lawrence Cruz, one of the victim's sons, told ABC7's Dion Lim in an interview that the attack was something he never expected to occur in Concord.

  • Liberace's Gold Cadillac Headlines This Collection

    This collection is one of the most valuable and diverse assemblages of cars in the world.

  • NBA MVP odds: Where Joel Embiid, Nikola Jokic, Stephen Curry stand

    Odds for the NBA MVP race have changed significantly over the last couple of weeks. By Michael Gatti

  • Michigan Football Tuesday Thoughts: Mike Hart, Expectations More

    Many thought it was a long shot that Mike Hart would ever join Jim Harbaugh’s staff, but he has, and he’s already

  • How Rich Are Lebron James, Steph Curry and Other NBA Stars?

    NBA superstars are some of the greatest basketball players in the world, able to fill up the box score with eye-popping numbers. Related: How Rich Are Tom Brady and These Other Big-Name Athletes? The...

  • Media images of Black death come at a cost, experts say. And many viewers are fed up

    Amazon's 'Them' and Oscar nominee 'Two Distant Strangers,' which mix racist violence and genre elements, have ignited a debate over 'trauma porn.'

  • Russell Westbrook now owns another ridiculous triple-double record

    As Russell Westbrook approaches the all-time record for career triple-doubles, he keeps picking up more ridiculous stat-sheet stuffing accomplishments.

  • Injuries haunt fantasy basketball playoffs in Week 18

    Here's everything going on in the fantasy basketball landscape in Week 18.

  • A Training Sandbag Should Be Your Next Home Gym Pick

    These rugged weight rigs give you a unique challenge that can make your muscles work in unpredictable ways.

  • Top 10 Prospects: April 19

    Christopher Crawford looks at the top prospects in the minors that can help in 2021. (Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports)

  • Stephen Curry with a buzzer beater vs the Philadelphia 76ers

    Stephen Curry (Golden State Warriors) with a buzzer beater vs the Philadelphia 76ers, 04/19/2021

  • Stephen Curry erupts for 49 to take down top team in the East

    Stephen Curry remains hot, scoring 49 points in a tough road win against East-leading Philadelphia.

  • Teams to watch at the PGA Tour’s Zurich Classic of New Orleans at TPC Louisiana

    These are the teams to watch at the PGA Tour's Zurich Classic of New Orleans at TPC Louisiana.