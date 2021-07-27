Basketball star Chiney Ogwumike changing the game for Black women on and off the court

At the intersection of sports, race, media and gender, lie athletes like Chiney Ogwumike – an NCAA standout, accomplished WNBA All-Star, world championship gold medalist, executive producer, national radio show host and WNBA Players Association vice president.

The many hats Ogwumike wears has allowed her to be a game-changer on and off the basketball court, inspiring women and girls to achieve their goals. Although she did not play in the 2020 WNBA season in the bubble due to health concerns, the Los Angeles Sparks power forward added executive producer to her resume with the ESPN film "144" and began hosting Chiney and Golic Jr. on ESPN Radio in August 2020, becoming the first Black woman to host a national daily radio show. This month, Ogwumike also launched her own podcast, "Chiney," on ESPN.

USA TODAY Sports caught up with Ogwumike to discuss the importance of representation during the Olympics, in sports media and beyond. In her partnership with Secret deodorant's "Just Watch Me" campaign, Ogwumike addresses the lack of representation and funding for women athletes. With campaign murals in New York City, Atlanta and Philadelphia, Ogwumike is one of the athletes on display.

Secret Deodorant mural on display in New York on July 5.

Let’s talk about your partnership with Secret deodorant and the "Just Watch Me" campaign.

Ogwumike: It's a great seamless partnership, but most importantly it feels like we're all on the same team. We're teammates in this endeavor because we are both committed to seeing this game grow, doing that through the lens of watching us compete at the highest level because young girls need representation. And to be an athlete at this time is really powerful and to have secret team up and help young girls feel like they don't have to sweat the small stuff. We've got athletes that have their backs and see them and value them, and we're pushing for more coverage. It's really truly a perfect alliance.

The last time you spoke with USA TODAY Sports, the film "144" was just days away from its premiere and once it aired it really was a huge success. What was it like for you to see everyone’s reaction to the film?

Ogwumike: It was really humbling and rewarding. It was our baby for eight to 10 months and what we were able to achieve was representation in its greatest form — showing women of the WNBA, the 144 and how powerful they are, not just for what they do on the court but more importantly, who they are as human beings off the court.

That has been one of my missions in life to just continue to test boundaries, and it was a creative outlet. It was so much fun to see the players so excited to see themselves the way they want to be seen. And I think that is what everything is about.

Chiney Ogwumike has averaged 12.9 points and 7 rebounds during her WNBA career.

You’re the first Black woman to host a national ESPN radio show and you see firsthand that there aren't many Black women in the industry.

When situations like what we all saw with Rachel Nichols and Maria Taylor transpire, what’s the one thing you hope people take away as it relates to Black women in sports media?

Ogwumike: We are seeing trends that everyone has work to do to create cultures for success. We see it in sports and we see it every day, and no one is immune to that. Everyone has understood that after going through the year that we had in 2020 and now we're on to 2021 where everyone is getting reconnected, I think we are starting to realize that we have to create space for everyone, whether it is for groups of people that have been marginalized or women – and women in sports in particular. We are collectively a work in progress. At least we are working towards creating more equitable situations for everyone. It's not an ideal scenario to consistently have to see these issues come up, but at the same time, it does highlight that improvements can be done and that is within every group, every system, every team, every culture.

So while it has been fun because I get to live out my dream each and every day, for the people on the air, it is also pressure because we know what is possible out there, all through representation.

Back in June, when your sister Nneka was left off of the Team USA roster for the Tokyo Games, you did what any good sister would and you vouched for her. What does it mean to you that both of you and Erica are listed on Nigeria’s provisional squad for the Tokyo Olympics?

Ogwumike: I think the beauty of being born and raised in the U.S. but also having Nigerian parents is that there is an opportunity to celebrate being the best of both worlds. That is the beauty of this time. We can celebrate dual-heritage and that's what our country is about. Being able to compete — hopefully — in the Olympics together as sisters, that's just how we roll. It's on-brand for us, and it will be a great opportunity if it manifests.

We’ve seen Black women dominating the headlines for the Olympics. What does that mean to you personally and how important is it to the world and the next generation to see Black women being represented on such a huge stage?

Ogwumike: As we celebrate the Black women that are magical, we still hurt for the women who have been denied opportunities. I think that this time highlights that throughout various circumstances, there is little room for error for Black women, and that is what pushes us to be great. It has been amazing to fall in love with the stories of people and athletes through the Olympics, but at the same time, I hope people continue to support Black women outside of every four years.

These women have been training and doing great things beyond every four years, and working with Secret deodorant is great because you get to align yourself with people that want to push the proper coverage of women in sports. Having campaigns and murals that offer young girls a chance to feel seen, instead of 'oh it's this time of the year again' (Olympics) or 'oh it's WNBA season.' These campaigns make it something permanent.

