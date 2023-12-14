Basketball star Candace Parker, wife Anna Petrakova expecting second child together

Candace Parker's family is growing again.

The basketball star announced on social media Thursday that she and her wife, Anna Petrakova, are expecting a second child together. Petrakova's due date is in May 2024, according to Parker's post, and the couple will have three children altogether, with Parker's oldest, Lailaa, born in her first marriage.

"Parker starting 5 loading! Mama and Mommy are switching from man-2-man to zone defense this spring," Parker wrote on Instagram. "After four years in the game we are focused on building our roster. We know this rookie will add to our depth chart and contribute versatility to our team ... The team as a whole struggles with clock management and a little bit on the defensive end. We are hoping the young buck will play their role, bring IQ, hustle, length, athleticism and passion to this team."

Parker and Petrakova's first child together, Airr Larry Petrakov Parker, was born in February 2022.

"There will be competition at the toddler position," Parker continued. "But we will see how training camp plays out. We are super excited for this draft and Team Parker cannot wait to welcome this new star to our team. We love you already!"

This is the second time Parker has announced her wife's pregnancy on their anniversary, Dec. 14. She joked in the caption that every other year the couple announces another baby and said "#LetsMakeThisAThing."

When Parker announced they were expecting Airr, she was also announcing her marriage to Petrakova for the first time publicly. They had been married for two years at that time, and had been married in a private ceremony attended by friends and family.

Candace Parker and wife Anna Petrakova photograph their son Airr Larry Petrakov Parker as he walks across The Summitt after the NCAA college basketball game between Tennessee and Georgia on Sunday, January 15, 2023 in Knoxville, Tenn.

Parker recently shared the story of her family in her documentary "Candace Parker: Unapologetic." The three-time WNBA champion gave the public an intimate perspective of her personal life, which she has historically kept private.

Parker played for the Las Vegas Aces during the 2023 WNBA season. The 16-year WNBA veteran hasn't said whether it was her last season, only that she wants to return if she's healthy and recovered from the fracture in her foot that required surgery in July. Parker was unable to finish the season and play in the Aces' historic run to a second straight championship.

Parker also serves as an analyst for the NBA on TNT.

The 6-foot-5 forward is one of the greatest Tennessee Lady Vols to put on the jersey. Parker played for the legendary Pat Summitt from 2004-08 and won back-to-back NCAA championships in 2007 and 2008, which is the last time Tennessee made it to the Final Four or won a national title.

Cora Hall covers University of Tennessee women’s athletics. Email her at cora.hall@knoxnews.com and follow her on Twitter @corahalll.

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: Candace Parker, wife Anna Petrakova expecting second child together