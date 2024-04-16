Basketball Smiles preparing for 25th Anniversary camp in June

Since 1999 Basketball Smiles has helped junior and high school aged children in at-risk areas of The Bahamas gain self-esteem and leadership skills through free basketball camps and life-skills programs. This year Basketball Smiles is bringing an elite skills camp for serious minded Junior High and High School basketball players June 17th – 21st in Nassau.

Basketball Smiles is asking for your help to cover the costs of this camp because part of their mission is to ensure that no child ever pays! On average the cost to bring this camp to these children is $350 per child. To keep Basketball Smiles FREE the organization depend on donations, prayers, and support from communities.

