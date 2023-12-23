Basketball roundup: KMS ' late treys lift Fighting Saints past Litchfield

Dec. 22—KERKHOVEN — Jared Cortez hit a pair of three-point shots late in the second half to help Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg fend off Litchfield for a 58-53 boys basketball victory Friday.

Cortez hit his third three-pointer to give the Fighting Saints a 51-47 lead with 1 minute, 50 seconds to play. Then the 5-foot-10 senior guard hit his fourth three of the contest 42 seconds later to push KMS' lead to 54-50.

Cortez's late success from beyond the arc led to a non-conference victory.

"It was really nice (to hit those two three's)," Cortez said. "I haven't gotten off to the start of the season like I wanted to, so it was really nice to have a game like this and knock down a few shots, especially in crunch time.

"It just felt good to help the team out and get a 'W.'"

After Cortez's back-to-back threes, KMS senior forward DeAndre Holloway went 4-for-4 on free throws to seal the win. Between Holloway's two sets of free throws, Litchfield senior forward Tucker Liestman made his fourth 3-point shot to cut its deficit to 56-53.

"Jared won us the game tonight," KMS head coach Matt Fragodt said. "We didn't execute some defensive stuff late, which we'll get better at. But also DeAndre hitting those free throws. We struggled at the free throw line early in the game."

Cortez finished with 15 points off of four 3-pointers and three free throws, adding seven rebounds, two steals and and a pair of assists.

To allow Cortez to play heavy minutes, sophomore guard Kody Tollefsrud facilitated the KMS offense.

"It's huge," Cortez said of Tollefsrud, who transferred from Community Christian School. "It allows me to play more minutes and save some energy playing off the ball.

"Kody is a good facilitator with the ball and he creates good shots for everybody. It's huge having him."

Holloway, listed at 6-7, had game-highs of 17 points, 15 rebounds and three blocks. Eleven of his rebounds came on the defensive end.

The Fighting Saints, who are without starters Hunter Kallstrom and Malaki Lee due to injuries, improve to 3-2. Litchfield is 1-4."It's been a growing spurt for me and for the whole team," Fragodt said. "We got some young guys (who) can play ball and they're learning every single practice and every single game. It's nice to see the growth."

Cortez added, "We've had two really good games. I think we're starting to click and find our stride."

Dragons head coach Matt Draeger liked his team's effort.

"I thought we played pretty well," Draeger said. "We had a couple shots that we could've made but we didn't."Litchfield shot 37% from the field and 33% on free throws, making 4 of 12. Liestman led the Dragons with 14 points. Jacob Dietel, a senior forward, added 10 points and nine rebounds.

"It's hard to win games if you shoot those percentages," Draeger said.

The Dragons held KMS to 37% from the field, but the Fighting Saints converted 60% of their free throws, 9 of 15.

"I liked their effort and I thought we defended really well," Draeger said. "A big stretch in the second half I thought we stifled them. ... I loved the way we defended Holloway."It's just basketball; sometimes the ball doesn't go in."

Litchfield's next game is in St. Cloud Cathedral's Crusader Christmas Classic at 2 p.m. Wednesday against Melrose. KMS plays St. James at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday in the Windom Holiday Tournament.

Brayson Boike dropped 27 points and grabbed nine rebounds in Dawson-Boyd's non-conference win at Pipestone.

The Blackjacks are ranked No. 2 in the state in Class A by the Minnesota Basketball News.

Drew Hjelmenad added 13 points, four assists, four blocks and two steals for D-B. Carson Stratmoen chipped in with 11 points.

Dawson-Boyd next plays Baldwin-Woodville Area of Wisconsin at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Rushford-Peterson tournament.

Montevideo dropped its seventh straight game in a non-conference loss at Minneota.

Teagan Epema led the Thunder Hawks with 10 points, three steals and three blocks. Lily Eisenlohr added six points.

Montevideo's next game is at 7:15 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 2 at Dawson-Boyd.

Bayli Sneller hit three 3-pointers for Yellow Medicine East in a Camden Conference win over Lac qui Parle Valley at Madison.

Sneller had a Sting-best 10 points. Klaira Shackelford, Ashley Luepke and Alana Almich each had eight points.

The Eagles' Jalyn Lee had a game-high 17 points. Caleigh Conn added eight points.

LQPV next plays Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at Southwest Minnesota State University in Marshall. YME faces Windom on Wednesday at the Windom tournament.

Benson outscored Ortonville 46-17 in the first half to secure its first win of the season at Ortonville.

Kaida Helgenset led a trio of Braves in double figures with 24 points. Elle Kletscher hit three 3-pointers in an 18-point effort. Presley Nygaard added 11 points.

Claire Kellen led the Trojans with 10 points.

Benson plays Renville County West in the Borch's Holiday Classic at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday at the R/A Facility at Southwest Minnesota State University in Marshall.